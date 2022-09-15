Sumter Students get fair projects underway

What do you get when a cow, a pig and a lamb walk onto a high school campus? A million dollars. These animals recently arrived at local schools as projects for students with Future Farmers of America chapters and 4-H clubs. They will raise the animals in hopes of showing, and then selling them in March at the Sumter County Fair. The projects bring in money for school programs and students — the 2022 fair generated over $1.14 million — and it gives them invaluable agriculture experience. “My favorite part of showing is getting the chance to work with these animals and be a part of this big organization that feels like a family,” said The Villages High School 11th-grader Karlee Dasher, who is raising her steer, Hotshot. “(I get) to learn new things, meet new people and create bonds, and become best friends with my livestock animal.”
The Villages High School’s FFA chapter will have its chapter steer and personal projects like Dasher’s. Wildwood Middle High School’s chapter will have six steers, three lambs, a heifer and six pigs, and South Sumter High School’s FFA students will raise four steers and two hogs.
“I am proud of all of the exhibitors for taking on a labor-intensive project, and I know that they will learn many lessons in the next few months, even the seasoned veterans,” said Scott Woythaler, VHS’ FFA adviser and agriculture teacher for the Agriscience Academy.
The interest in doing livestock projects has gone up, as The Villages Charter Middle School added a chapter steer this year and Wildwood Middle High School expanded its barn to accommodate more animals, said FFA adviser Gabby Landreth.
Wildwood’s FFA chapter will split its 16 animals to show at the Sumter County Fair and the Florida State Fair in February, and it has around 17 personal projects.
“This is something we have not had to do in the past,” she said of expanding the barn. “So it excites me to see this program expanding significantly as more students are passionate about raising quality livestock projects.”
South Sumter High School has 41 students raising steers and hogs as personal projects and 22 4-H club students raising animals. It will also split its four steers and two hogs to attend the Florida State Fair.
The projects teach students, known as exhibitors, about budgeting, responsibility and agriculture overall, said Patty Wells, one of South Sumter High School’s FFA advisers and agriculture teacher.
Now that steers have gone through weigh-ins and other animals will soon get tagged, students will spend the next six months raising them to make weight and train them to show.
Students also maintain books that will detail the expenses, such as feed, that go into their animal’s upbringing.
“It’s such a great program; the kids learn so much,” Wells said.
Students will work with their animals every day to get them fair ready.
“Once students have been assigned a chapter animal, they are expected to interact with that animal daily,” Landreth said. “During these daily interactions, the students are responsible for feeding and watering their animal. Each student is required to handle their animal for at least an hour each day.”
If the animals do not make a specific weight, they can’t show in the fair, but if they do, the students’ showmanship abilities and the animal itself will be judged.
“We hold a high emphasis on daily interactions since this leads to a successful project where there are no weight or behavioral issues,” Landreth said.
The money comes in after the Market Sale show at the end of the fair, when local residents and businesses have the opportunity to bid on the animals.
Chapter animal sales benefit school programs, while students keep the cash from personal projects.
“The community does an overwhelming job giving money for our students to use for college or whatever they’d like,” Wells said.
The Sumter County Fair will take place from March 3 to March 11 at the fairgrounds, and will feature dozens of vendors, rides and shows.
“We cannot wait to see these freshly started projects turn into masterpieces by the time fair arrives,” Landreth said.
For more information about the fair, go to sumterfair.net.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.