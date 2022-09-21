Sumter streamlines fire, EMS calls for Sumter, Lake Villages

Sumter County 911 dispatchers will handle all medical emergency calls across the county and those originating out of the Lake County portion of The Villages starting Oct. 1.
The Villages Public Safety Department is 10 days away from launching its emergency ambulance service in Sumter County, and pending Lake County commission approval Tuesday, will also transport patients from Lake County to hospitals.
Sumter County commissioners on Tuesday approved a plan to have the county’s 911 call center handle all of those emergency medical calls, including Lake County, directly with callers. The unanimous decision without discussion came during the commission’s regular meeting at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex.
Currently, Lake County dispatchers handle those 911 calls and then relay information to Sumter officials so they can dispatch Villages trucks.
Fire Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department labeled the change as an enhancement.
“The (EMS) calls will transfer,” Cain said. “All those calls flow to Sumter.”
Sumter County already dispatches for all Villages fire stations, including Station 43 on Paradise Drive in Lake County.
Villages residents in neighboring Lake County calling 911 needing law enforcement would remain on the line with Lake dispatchers, who would summon Lady Lake police or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The Village Center District, which currently oversees The Villages Public Safety Department, will reimburse Sumter $30.34 for every Lake County 911 call it handles, estimated to be $103,168 for a year from an estimated 3,400 calls.
The Villages will position nine ambulances at fire stations, along with three reserve vehicles.
Citizen complaints over ambulance response delays ultimately led the commission to end its countywide ambulance contract with American Medical Response. AMR’s contract expires Monday in favor of The Villages and Sumter County fire departments providing ambulance service, although AMR will still respond to county calls until Sumter Fire & EMS has its full fleet of ambulances in place.
Currently, Village Center District supervisors oversee The Villages Public Safety Department with funding set by county control, but voters will be asked on Nov. 8 to consider eventually turning that over to an elected board of residents who live in a proposed independent special fire district. A fire control district independent of county budget control would allow The Villages to tailor its resources to the unique needs of the community that stretches beyond Sumter County.
The new district’s boundaries would include all of The Villages in Sumter, while continuing to serve portions of the community in Lake and Marion counties through interlocal and mutual aid agreements, respectively.
The district would be able to raise its own funding and determine its own spending so Villages residents would know precisely where every penny was spent.
Also Tuesday:
For school safety, commissioners renewed two separate contracts with the Sumter County School District and The Villages Charter School that will add $140,318 to the county’s general fund to help offset school resource officer salaries. Having a SRO at each school is part of the enhanced safety requirements of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.
The commission issued three proclamations designating October as Manufacturing Month and Native Plant Month, as well as designating Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week.
