Sumter schools prepare for upcoming year

Schools in Sumter County are getting everything from a fresh coat of paint to new principals this summer.
As the district prepares for the opening of Wildwood Intermediate School, summer work crews are sprucing up existing schools and wrapping up renovations.
Wildwood Intermediate School, which will be on the campus where Sumter PREP Academy was located on County Road 466A, will open its doors in August.
Former Wildwood Elementary School principal Summer Shirley will be the principal at WIS.
“I feel extremely blessed and honored to lead the charge in opening the official Wildwood Intermediate School,” Shirley said. “I am excited, yet anxious, to build a team of faculty and staff to lead the opening of WIS.”
Shirley already has a vision for the new school.
“Our leadership team has plans to spend time this summer with staff to build focus groups where we will create schoolwide systems of expectations, policy, curriculum and instruction,” she said. “My goal is that we create a place where our students and staff feel safe enough to take risks that yield incredible academic results.”
The school will house grades 4 through 6, absorbing students from Wildwood Elementary School and Wildwood Middle High School to accommodate spikes in enrollment.
Nearly 1,000 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade were projected to be enrolled in Wildwood Elementary next year, a jump of almost 300 children in two school years.
The school district determined local growth was a major factor.
Wildwood is growing faster than any other city in the state with a population of at least 5,000, with an increase of about 57% during a 24-month period studied by the University of Florida’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. The agency estimates Wildwood’s population at 24,681 as of April 1, 2022, an increase of nearly 9,000 since the U.S. Census in April 2020.
The school district’s Summer Work Crew will repaint the building to Wildwood’s signature blue and put furniture in place.
The Summer Work Crew is a decades-old program that gives Sumter County’s high school students the opportunity to make money by helping with maintenance and improvements at district schools.
“Once the crew finishes the moving, we will start the regular painting at the other schools,” said Eric Suber, director of student support services. “That is the most important thing we have going on this summer, and so we are concentrating efforts up there to start.”
Students also will help with roof repairs and renovations to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at schools across the district.
“(We’re doing) general work that we do during the summer on old units and roofs,” Suber said.
South Sumter High School’s Inman Sherman Football Field also is in the midst of renovations, including the installation of a turf field that is expected to be complete around July in time for the football season.
Other schools in Wildwood also will see administration changes — but with familiar faces.
Brittany Brown, a 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalist, will take over as Wildwood Elementary School’s principal.
“We have amazing staff members and students, and I am honored to continue to work alongside them all,” Brown said.
Brown joined the school in 2017 and has been a literacy coach, teacher and assistant principal at WWES.
“I plan to continue supporting teachers as they provide high-quality, standards-based instruction to our students in a safe and nurturing learning environment,” Brown said.
Rodney Rocker Sr. will be the principal at Wildwood Middle High School following the death of principal Allan Hisey late in the 2022-23 school year.
Rocker has been an administrator in the district for decades, holding positions such as assistant principal at both South Sumter High School and Wildwood Middle High School and principal at Sumter Alternatives School (later renamed Sumter PREP Academy).
Sumter PREP Academy will return to its former location in Bushnell. It provides instruction that meets the needs of nontraditional students in grades 6 through 12.
The Sumter school district also will break ground soon on a Transportation and Facilities building in Sumterville.
Plans for the building show a bus wash and fueling station that will cater to the bus fleet, and it is estimated to cost $7 million. Construction is expected to begin in the fall.
“We are working on purchasing some materials and equipment with long lead times so that they can get started on that building as soon as possible,” Suber said.
Over the next school year, the locker rooms for Wildwood Middle High School’s baseball and softball teams also are expected to get a makeover, Suber said.
The district will continue looking at ways to accommodate student population growth, including changing how they build classroom buildings.
“We are finalizing plans on an eight-classroom building prototype that can be built on campuses that are growing with numbers of students,” Suber said.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
