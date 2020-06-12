Sumter schools move To reopen by August

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 89F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.