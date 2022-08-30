Sumter schools make progress with upgrades

Last-minute touches are being put on the brand-new athletic stadium at Wildwood Middle High School just in time for the school’s first home varsity football game Sept. 9. It is only one of the projects happening inside the Sumter County School District to update and renovate academic and athletic facilities. “The Sumter County School District is very progressive in its planning to provide its schools the best facilities in the state of Florida,” WMHS Principal Allan Hisey said. “The investment will allow our programs to become more competitive and successful.” At a cost of $2.92 million, the new stadium features updated lighting, artificial turf, bleachers in Wildwood blue and a press box with “Wildwood Wildcats” proudly displayed. The previous stadium was built more than 40 years ago, in 1981.
The school’s gymnasium was renovated last year, giving the facility a new floor, new bleachers, new paint and updated lighting.
The new facilities will make it possible for the school to host more and bigger sporting events, Hisey said.
“The investment will allow our programs to host off-season events like basketball and volleyball tournaments, 7-on-7 football tournaments and regional track events,” he said.
The track at the new stadium is awaiting its specialty coating and markings, with work being postponed until after football season. The track’s asphalt and curbing will be completed before the first home game.
Schools and offices throughout the district are getting facelifts or brand new facilities to ensure they meet the needs of students and staff members.
The renovations to the Wildwood Middle High School gym were part of $3.7 million in updates over the past year that included the gyms at South Sumter High School and South Sumter Middle School as well.
Another major project for the district is renovating South Sumter High School’s football field with artificial turf and an eight-lane track, which will begin at the conclusion of football season.
The district office is also planning its own renovations.
“We are in the process of changing over the water and sewer for the district administration office to be supported by the City of Bushnell,” said Eric Suber, director of school support services. “The district-owned water and sewer plants at that location need to be replaced, and we won’t have the expense of replacing those if we connect to the city.”
The district also is planning to move many of its ancillary and administrative bodies to Sumterville in the coming years. This will start in 2023 with the Transportation Department and the Facilities Department, which will be housed in a new building that will include a bus garage and warehouse, Suber said.
A new county office will be constructed in a later phase of this project, he said.
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.