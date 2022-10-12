Sumter: Residential developments may move forward

Two major residential development projects will move forward in Sumter County west of the Wildwood city limits.
The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday approved land-use changes and rezoning for two large parcels to clear the way for development of single-family homes and apartments on the respective sites.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to give the green light for Highland Homes to construct up to 527 single-family homes on about 158 acres on the east side of County Road 229 south of CR 228. Don Wiley opposed the motion after several residents in the community of Royal objected to the project.
Tuesday’s approval came following a second and final public hearing and a review conducted by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
Commissioners unanimously approved development of 320 apartment units on about 44 acres owned by Sumter LLC at the southwest corner of State Road 44 and CR 219.
Both projects are located within an area identified by the county as a primary activity center for development.
They are the first two residential projects to be considered and approved this year by the commission.
Wildwood has been the primary hub for residential development within Sumter County, which has been facing a housing crunch to provide for the growing workforce in the county.
A 2018 Sumter County housing study determined the fastest-growing county in the country needed at least 3,256 housing units with the suggestion that nearly half that number (1,500 units) be covered by multi-family options such as apartments and townhomes.
Through Sept. 26, the Wildwood City Commission this year has approved multiple projects totaling about 3,960 housing units, including about 1,290 single-family homes, 1,760 apartments and 910 townhomes. The Villages Developer is planning up to 8,280 homes, with a mix of housing types, designs and models at the new Middleton family neighborhood.
Middleton will be built next to The Villages south of Central Parkway as a separate community with its own unique amenities. The non-age-restricted neighborhood is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages, with proximity to a new charter school campus.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners:
Approved a land-use change and rezoning for a five-acre parcel south of SR 44 and west of CR 219 to allow the property to be incorporated into the planned Pike 75 Industrial Park. The new addition brings the total property planned for the industrial park to about 242 acres.
Approved a new collective bargaining agreement with Professional Firefighters of Sumter County IAFF Local #5313 representing staff of Sumter County Fire and EMS. The agreement expires Sept. 30, 2024.
Approved an agreement with Florida Governmental Utility Authority to partner with the Lake Panasoffkee Water Association to develop a public wastewater treatment facility to service Lake Panasoffkee. Funds from the federal COVID-19 relief American Rescue Plan were used to complete a study on the need of wastewater services in the area.
Rejected a request for a major special use permit for Rattray Farm to operate a motocross practice facility on its property north of CR 202 west of the Lake County line near Center Hill. A minor special use permit for a motocross facility on the site was revoked in May after the commission determined the owner Tyla Rattray violated that agreement.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
