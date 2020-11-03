Sumter leads voter turnout

Sumter County currently has the highest voter turnout of Florida’s 67 counties.
Again.
About 79% of Sumter’s voters had voted early either in person or by mail on Monday evening, according to the Sumter Supervisor of Elections office.
“It just means that our voters are very much engaged in the electoral process,” said Sumter Supervisor Bill Keen. “I mean, you see it in voter turnout. They’re very engaged no matter what side they’re on.”
After all of the efforts to get the vote out, hearing that Sumter County currently is No. 1 in the state makes Roger Novak, Sumter Democratic Executive Committee chairman, feel “spectacular.”
John Temple, Sumter Republican Executive Committee chairman, said he appreciates the support of everyone who volunteered for get-out-the-vote efforts.
“Over the past several years and the past couple of elections, just talking to people about how much it means to them to get out and vote and for them to do their part to get out and be heard, it doesn’t surprise me one bit that we’re No. 1 in the state again,” Temple said.
Lake and Marion counties also are experiencing high turnout, with elections offices reporting about 60% turnout in Lake and 58% turnout in Marion on Monday evening.
Today, all three counties might surpass their current voter turnout records for the modern era.
The high turnout theme continues when it comes to the nation, and to Florida, a state famous for making or breaking presidential campaigns. The Florida Division of Elections reported about 62% of registered voters had voted by early Monday morning.
But, even with so many early voters, polls are still open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today.
“It looks like our efforts, and Republicans’ too, are going to boost the turnout quite high,” said Novak, of the Village of Caroline. “This should be pretty amazing to see what the final numbers are.”
