Sumter leads U.S. in healthful aging

Sumter County, boosted by The Villages residents, continues to lead the nation in the oldest median age. The community’s makeup, including its amenities and robust lifestyle, shows signs of contributing to healthy living and longevity. The county, which houses most of The Villages, features a population with a median age of 68.9 — the highest in the country — according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. That’s another notch up from last year’s median age at 67.5. The Villages population defies aging expectations by staying active through a slew of recreation offerings with support from a health care system tailored to residents’ wants and needs.
Activity level is a key factor in living longer, along with not smoking, healthy weight and good eating habits, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department has more than 3,100 club and activity offerings run by the residents. It also has 97 pools, 98 recreation centers, 15 softball fields, six fitness clubs and walking trails throughout the community.
Providing so many options not only helps residents find their niche, but it also allows them to evolve and grow while they live here, said Director of Recreation John Rohan.
“It’s a constant evolution when it comes to our residents,” he said. “They can start out at Division 1 softball, then move on to Division 5. We have residents of all skill levels. It aids in a lifelong experience.”
The Villages lifestyle aims to be all-encompassing, Rohan said. In addition to physical and social activities, residents can continue to learn and challenge their minds through the Enrichment Academy.
A crowd of knowledge-hungry residents recently went to Lake Miona Recreation for the Learn & Grow Expo to learn about the course catalog for the fall/winter semester, which begins Oct. 1. Residents inside and outside of The Villages can sign up for the limited-capacity classes at districtgov.org.
Course options range from Portrait Drawing For Beginners to Total Body Fitness to Female Spies of the Civil War.
“(The lifestyle) is not a one-size-fits-all,” Rohan said. “Whatever is personally important to that resident to fulfill their experience, we help facilitate those opportunities.”
The Villages Health, a primary care-based practice that offers 15 specialties, aids in resident longevity with a patient-centric approach. Responses to a 2011 resident survey are what shaped The Villages Health system.
TVH now serves more than 55,000 patients and has eight care centers throughout the community.
The Villages Health continues to work toward one goal it established from the beginning, said Dr. Elliot Sussman, chair of TVH.
“We knew early on the vision was to transform The Villages into America’s Healthiest Hometown,” Sussman said.
TVH also held 1,895 classes in 2019 covering topics such as nutrition, fall prevention and maintaining caregiver health. Different seminars are offered monthly, which patients can see and register for at thevillageshealth.com/learning-center. Classes have safety measures in place — such as requiring masks and limited class sizes — and some classes are offered online.
Research shows marriage also is a contributor to longevity. In Sumter County, 64.1% of residents are married, giving it the fourth highest marriage rates in the nation.
Multiple studies, including one by Harvard Medical School, show that people who enjoy close relationships with family and friends are more likely to live longer than those isolated or lonely. Not only are marriage rates high here, but social interaction is typically off the charts with the 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs and learning programs, as well as nightly entertainment.
Sumter County also is a leader in veteran population, which is 16.8% of its total. Sumter ranks 14th in the nation and second in the state, only trailing behind counties with military bases.
That high percentage of veterans has led to the local American Legion post to become the largest in the world. American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake had a general membership of 6,950 as of the start of its fiscal year on July 1.
Post Commander Al Varrone said managing the world’s largest American Legion Post is quite the balancing act.
“The 16-member executive committee meets and charts the course,” he said. “I manage the day-to-day operation and have pretty strong input into their decision, but the post commander is more of a figurehead like the queen of England. The Legion is a very democratic organization. All members get to vote, and actually it’s the members that run the post.”
Veterans get support and social connection through multiple other local organizations and clubs, such as Tri-County Women Veterans, the Disabled American Veterans Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter 150, Jewish War Veterans Post 352 and more.
