Sumter leads state with accreditations

Sumter County leads the state when it comes to the number of both accredited county services and public-private partnerships. The innovative leadership tops the state in cost efficiencies and proof of meeting operating standards for the government that serves 132,000 citizens in The Villages metropolitan statistical area. It was during two peer-review presentations with fellow county managers that County Administrator Bradley Arnold realized how far ahead Sumter is. “How many accredited departments do you have?” he asked them. The Sumter commission also endorsed cost savings and taxpayer efficiencies through the public-private outsourcing of 18 departments, Arnold said.
“How many have you outsourced?” he asked them.
No one ever responds, Arnold said, which makes Sumter, from his research, not only the most accredited county in the state but the one with the largest number of outsourced services.
This type of professional work on behalf of the county’s taxpayers recently motivated the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce board of directors to honor the commission for increasing staff professionalism through departmental accreditations, said Matt Gerig, the chamber’s president.
“We honored them because they’re not afraid to invest in our county to make it a better place,” he said.
That effort to produce cost savings and increased efficiencies extends from south Sumter to The Villages, Gerig said.
“It says these commissioners care about the quality of life for residents to make it the best place to live,” he said. “It also really shows that we have the right people in place who care about the community.”
The commission’s efforts on behalf of taxpayers particularly through outsourcing is well-known at the Reason Foundation, a national research group that promotes free-market principles.
Austill Stuart, the foundation’s director of privatization and government reform, learned about the county’s proactive outsourcing policies around five years ago when Sumter outsourced countywide library services to a private company, Rockwell, Maryland-based Library Systems & Services LLC.
“The ability to enter so many beneficial contracts shows leadership that is dedicated to finding the best ways to deliver citizen services,” Stuart said about the commission’s policies. “As Mr. Arnold referred to when we spoke previously, the key is finding partnerships to deliver government services in a way that lower costs and improve the quality of services. With the library project, the county was able to do both: expanding capacity, resources and services in cost-effective ways that would not have been achievable without a public-private partnership.”
Library circulation data proves that point, too. Circulation exceeded 1 million items in 2019, a 117% increase since LSS took over library management under commission oversight. The digital circulation increased tenfold to almost 400,000 items a year during the same time period.
“The return on that change increased the level of service to our residents in a short period of time,” Arnold said. “It also was the most visible in the deliberation and transition. And we’ve had very good outcomes because of the decisions by the Board of County Commission to outsource this service.”
Other services outsourced under the commission’s direction include the following: ambulance and transport, misdemeanor probation, information technology, legal, building and fire inspections, code enforcement, facilities maintenance, engineering, janitorial, transit, solid waste, mosquito control, fire-ambulance dispatch, public safety radio, fleet maintenance and debris hauling and monitoring.
Local governments rely on public-private partnerships for a big reason, Stuart said.
“State and local governments often find themselves needing to do more with less, and public-private partnerships have been helpful facilitating lower costs and improved efficiency,” he said. “While activity has moved moderately over the last few years, the last year or so has seen things pick up a little more, and we fully expect the (COVID-19) pandemic to place governments in a bind similar to the financial crisis, which was the last time public-private partnerships and privatization activity really picked up in pace.”
Proactive government polices like public-private partnerships and accreditation are not easy to accomplish, Stuart said.
“Being dedicated to finding ways to improve government through private-public partnerships takes a great deal of effort,” he said. “But for governments that do, the benefits discovered through contracting and public-private partnerships make the effort worth it.”
Many times public-private partnerships encounter opposition from unions and civil service and government employees, said Lawrence Martin, Ph.D., a professor who studies public-private partnerships at the University of Central Florida.
“It’s certainly unions,” he said. “Basically, it’s because with contracting the public sector loses and the private sector gains.”
Successful public-private partnerships rely on two key ingredients, Martin said.
“There has to be an openness for local governments to consider it,” he said. “Then do you have qualified private contractors who are successful.”
The investment in accreditation and outsourcing definitely is worth the savings, said Sumter Commission Chairman Steve Printz.
“It’s absolutely a differentiator for this county and the quality of services that are provided to our citizens from south Sumter through The Villages,” he said.
Most residents are unaware of the commission’s mission to increase the county staff’s professionalism through national and state accreditation, Printz said.
Accredited county services includes fire and emergency services, ambulance, emergency management, economic development, building services, as well as distinguished financial performance through the county’s Office of Management and Budget. And they belong to an exclusive group.
• Sumter Fire & EMS is one of only 285 accredited agencies out of 29,705 fire departments in the United States.
• The county’s ambulance service is one of only 196 accredited out of 10,000 ambulance transport providers in the U.S.
• Sumter’s Public Works Department is one of only 155 accredited out of 19,400 departments in the U.S.
“It’s an impressive list of services,” Printz said. “It makes a difference when you look at the overall improvement and the net results. The baseline says we’re able and professional, and it’s a mantra of professionalism across the county.”
That professionalism also inspires pride in employees, which transfers in their dealings with residents, he said.
“We’re blessed with great teams of people,” Printz said.
