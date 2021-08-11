Sumter impact fees exceed expectations by almost $4 million

While three newly elected Sumter County commissioners were fighting to push through a tax increase on new business, the county was already collecting millions of dollars more than expected in that area.
The county reported on Tuesday a surplus of about $3.7 million in road impact fees collected during the past year, even as commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search maintained new businesses were not paying enough.
The trio — none of whom publicly addressed the surplus news — had voted earlier this year to raise the road impact fees by 75% effective June 28.
But their action was voided by a new state law retroactive to Jan. 1 aimed at protecting Florida’s pro-business reputation.
On Tuesday, the commission unanimously approved an amendment to the 2020-21 budget adding the $3,749,494 to the county’s Road Construction District Impact Fund.
There was no discussion.
The surplus funds will be added to the reserve account for future road projects, an account that now sits at about $11.9 million.
The reserve funds will be used to assist in meeting payments for a regional road network The Villages Developer is constructing without charging interest to the county. The first payment will come due in 2022.
The proposed 2021-22 budget includes about $5.1 million from the District Impact Fund for new road construction projects, including improvements on County Road 229 from State Road 44 to CR 462 and new traffic lights at U.S. Highway 301 and CR 472 and at U.S. 301 and Pepper Tree Lane.
Also on Tuesday:
- Commissioner Doug Gilpin discussed the citizen task force established to make a recommendation on the future of ambulance and emergency medical services in the county. Gilpin said he will not vote for any option that would merge The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire and EMS. “We have two outstanding fire services with firefighters second to none. I will not support any proposal that takes anything away from either of our fire departments.” Several members of the public spoke in support of the VPSD and maintaining two separate departments.
- The commission approved beginning the process of hiring 22 new employees to staff the county’s Emergency Communications Center. The commission on July 27 approved the county assuming control of operating the dispatch center for ambulance and fire services beginning Oct. 1 as its contract with American Medical Response ends. The county will begin hiring employees to start training as early as Sept. 7.
- The commission unanimously approved setting the annual fire assessment at the current rate of $124 per home or business. In April, Estep, Miller and Search backed a proposal to raise the fire tax cap by 290%, an increase that was shouted down by public outcry.
