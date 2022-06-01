Sumter gets storm kits ready as hurricane season opens

The Atlantic Hurricane season is here, and it’s important for residents to be prepared. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecast a seventh consecutive above-average season for the Atlantic region. The Eastern Pacific season’s first hurricane, Agatha, hit Mexico on Monday. Having a hurricane kit is a big part of getting ready. “Trying to gather things at the last minute and hoping that everything is going to be available, that you remember where you placed items, and finding out that you can’t find your flashlight, it can get pretty frustrating when you’re faced with an immediate storm,” said David Casto, Sumter County emergency management director. Getting a kit right now is absolutely necessary, he said. Here are some tips.
Decide what you need.
If you haven’t started putting your kit together, take stock of what you need. Everyone’s requirements are different, but there are plenty of resources for residents looking for ideas, such as ready.gov and floridadisaster.org. Every kit also needs basics, like flashlights, batteries, and seven days of provisions including one gallon of water per person per day, as well as a battery-powered weather alert radio.
Buying now can save money.
Putting together a hurricane kit can be pricey, and overall costs are rising due to inflation. However, Florida’s ongoing annual Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday runs until June 10. Floridians can save on disaster preparedness supplies like flashlights, portable power banks, radios and batteries. Pet supplies like leashes, portable kennels and collars are also included this year. For a full list of eligible items, go to floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
If you run into shortages, keep your eye out.
Supply chain issues may make some items hard to find. Don’t be afraid to make multiple shopping trips, but don’t stretch out that shopping over a long period of time. Supply chain issues will get exacerbated in times of emergency, Casto said. When that happens, some people will get items and some won’t. “You don’t want to be placed in that position,” Casto said.
Stock your medicine cabinet.
Experts recommend at least a two-week supply of necessary medication. Many patients use online prescribing services that usually give 90-day supplies of essential and chronic medications, said Dr. Robert Reilly, medical director of Utilization Management at The Villages Health. If you can’t get a 90-day supply of your medications, make sure to request needed refills well in advance of an upcoming hurricane.
Check your kit.
If you already have a kit, double check to make sure everything is still good. Also, be mindful of where your backup water supply is. Many people keep it in the garage, said Phil Goldsmith, CERT of The Villages commander. “That’s OK for a while and water doesn’t really go bad, but it can pick up some pretty bad flavors from the plastic bottles over a period of time,” Goldsmith said.
