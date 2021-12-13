Sumter County Sheriff's Office spreads holiday cheer during Kids, Cops and Christmas

Ari Martin's eyes glowed as the 2-year-old and her family shopped with Chief Deputy Chris Haworth at Sumter County's Sheriff's Office annual Kids, Cops and Christmas event.
On Saturday, The Villages Walmart transformed into Santa's village as children and deputies from the sheriff's office shopped for Christmas gifts.
"It's a blessing, and I'm very grateful,” said Qwee Martin, of Leesburg, who shopped with her daughter Ari. "It's been a very good and fun experience.”
This year the agency raised more than $60,000 to support 400+ children living in Sumter County, said Theresa Cooper, community outreach coordinator. The sheriff's office learns of families who might need extra help and kids from Sumter P.R.E.P Academy, The Villages Charter School, Wildwood Middle High School and Wildwood Elementary School and are chosen based on that need, Cooper said.
Because of the increased generosity of the community, this year each child got to spend $75, Cooper said.
Deputy Bryan Melhado always looks forward to this event and participated in a similar event when he worked in Citrus County, he said.
"It's a great program,” Melhado said.
Volunteers with the sheriff's office and teens participating in the Explorer Program helped the 20+ deputies shop.
While this is the first year Amanda Miranda, of Wildwood Middle High School, helped out with the SCSO program, she is no stranger to similar programs. Miranda's dad works for the Lake County Sheriff's Office and she grew up helping out with its Shop with a Cop event.
"It's really fun to help out kids and make sure they have a really nice Christmas,” Miranda said. "It's nice to show how a lot of people can come together, even in a trying time to help kids this Christmas.”
Not only is this program about supporting children and families in the community, but it also allows the agency to create positive relationships with the community, Deputy Jalen Ishall said.
"It allows us to gain (their) trust and let them know we are here for them,” said Ishall, who has participated in this program for three years now.
The day wrapped up at the Bushnell Walmart, where deputies, volunteers and Explorers shopped with children living farther south in Sumter County.
Support from various Villagers and community groups made this event possible. Throughout the year, groups like The Yesteryear Kart Club, St. James Circle of Friends The Village of Sunbury, The Villages Chrysler Convertible Club, Central Florida Thunderbird Club, The Villages Camaro Club, The Villages Classic Automobile Club, The Villages Mustang Club and many many other clubs donated to the agency's Kids, Cops and Christmas program.
"There's a lot of kids in our county that would not get Christmas if it wasn't for the generosity of people,” said Lt. Robert Siemer, Villages district supervisor.
Siemer added that everything went smoothly this year, and it was great having the Explorers involved to help out, he said.
"It's a privilege, honestly and we're very grateful for it,” said Emily Irwin, who shopped with her four kids.
