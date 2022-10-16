Sumter County Schools Continue to Invest in CTE

The Sumter County School District held its fall Career and Technical Education advisory meeting Thursday night for community partners, students and teachers.
Representatives from across the district attended, including those from Wildwood Middle High School, South Sumter High School, The Villages High School and South Sumter Middle School.
Casey Ferguson, the Sumter CTE Supervisor, assured the groups of the vital benefits of CTE. The programs give students hands-on training in anything from construction to health and banking careers and allows them to earn industry certifications.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.