Sumter County manufacturing is in demand

Demand was so high at Crevalle Boats last summer that staff couldn't keep up.
"I couldn't build boats as fast as they were selling,” said Chad Jaros, vice president of sales and customer service at the boat manufacturing company in Wildwood.
That momentum has stayed steady for Crevalle and other manufacturing businesses in the area this year. And they're expanding, adding more employees and growing in other ways in response.
Sumter County has become fertile territory for manufacturing businesses to set up shop. In the last few years, more manufacturing businesses have come online in the county, joining businesses that have been in the area for decades.
At the end of 2011, there were 41 manufacturing businesses in Sumter County. At the end of 2021, there were about 65, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In March 2022, 4,500 manufacturing jobs were added in Florida, which was the largest month of growth for the state's manufacturers since May 2020, according to a press release from Gov. Ron DeSantis' office.
The number of employees in Sumter County also has increased significantly.
At the end of 2011, there were about 920 manufacturing employees. At the end of 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said there were about 1,389.
The growth of the county — due in part to the growth of The Villages — is one of the reasons manufacturing companies are seeing a boom in business.
"Florida is booming in terms of growth and migration," said Frank Calascione, economic development director of Sumter County Economic Development. "We are outpacing the nation in most metrics right now."
And manufacturing companies are a vital part of Sumter County's economy.
"Manufacturing businesses provide diversity to the tax base because in Florida they pay taxes on land, buildings and equipment," Calascione said. "They also provide high-skill and high-wage employment and bring sales revenue into the local economy."
Great Southern Wood Preserving, a lumber processing company in Lake Panasofkee best known for its YellaWood brand, has seen an influx in business, too. In response, the company decided a few years ago to expand.
"We continue to grow and we thought it was necessary to invest in the existing facility in Sumter County to better manage that growth and realize some new opportunities,” said Jarrod Myers, Great Southern Wood's general manager.
The public and private partnership with Sumter County has helped fuel the business' growth, Myers said.
Mapei, a company that manufactures chemical products for the construction industry, has more than 84 associated manufacturing plants in 35 countries. In 2018, the company purchased an existing facility in Wildwood to bring production to the area.
"The facility will significantly increase product availability and services to customers in northern Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and other surrounding states," said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of Mapei. "The Wildwood acquisition was important because it also included significant acreage for future expansion, which we are now in the process of completing.”
Last year, the company broke ground on the new production and distribution space in Wildwood to meet more customers' demands, Di Geso said. The expansion includes a 260,000-square-foot production and distribution facility with additional distribution space and four powder production lines.
"Now we will be even better able to bring product and services to our customers in the surrounding states, as well as throughout North America,” Di Geso said.
For Crevalle Boats, business first kicked into high gear at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff is still working to increase production.
"There were so many things that stopped (when COVID started)," Jaros said. "I think that outdoor activities that you do on your own really skyrocketed, and we really benefited from that.”
Crevalle had about 45 to 50 employees for some time, but it has grown too more than 70 since the beginning of the year, bringing the business close to fully staffed. Since then, staff has bumped up production levels and is able to build one to two more boats a month.
The dealer now has about 30 boats in its lots for prospective buyers to see, but demand is still high and the number should be in the 50s. So Crevalle will continue increasing its volume to meet the demand.
"It's going well," Jaros said. "We hope it continues."
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
