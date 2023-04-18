Sumter County leads growth in Florida

As new residents continue to move to Florida in droves, nowhere in the state is growing faster than Sumter County.
Because of The Villages, Sumter is the fastest- growing county in the state once again. It also remains one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Sumter added 10,103 residents from April 2021 to April 2022 for a population of 144,970, according to the census. That represents a 7.5% increase year over year to lead the way in the state.
The census previously recognized Florida as the top- growing state with a 1.9% increase from July 2021 to July 2022 to a population of 22,244,823. Nationwide, Sumter County ranks second in growth for all counties with a population over 100,000, trailing only Kaufman County in Texas. Kaufman, a suburb of Dallas, added 14,150 new residents during the year for an increase of 8.9% to 172,366.
Sumter was the fastest growing county in the nation for the decade of 2011-20, according to Census.
“A place like The Villages is like a unicorn,” said Rich Doty, GIS coordinator and research demographer at the Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida. “It has a strong brand that continues to attract retirees. And as the people keep coming, other towns in Sumter County are also growing at a fairly rapid pace. That’s what we’re seeing now in places like Wildwood.”
The Villages in 2022 was once again the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States, according to RCLCO, a Bethesda, Maryland-based international real estate consulting firm. It was the sixth consecutive year The Villages earned the top spot.
“Much of the sustained success of The Villages can be attributed to the lifestyle that they have created for their residents,” said Karl Pischke, RCLCO Principal. “Few other communities in the country have been able to foster such a unique environment.”
The unique environment made quite an impression on on Dave and Cyndi Fountaine, who moved to the Village of Hawkins in 2021.
“We did the Lifestyle visit and that’s all it took,” Dave said. “We were sold within 24 hours. We hear that over and over again from people we meet. All it takes is one day.”
The recreation and lifestyle activities persuaded Jodi and Mark Zwayer to make the move in August 2022 from Columbus, Ohio, to the Village of St. Johns.
“Just the sheer number of recreation centers and swimming pools and the wide range of activities made it an easy choice,” Jodi said. “Most places have one rec center, one pool, one golf course. When you come here, you can be involved to whatever extent you want. There’s no limit to what you can do.”
The Villages boasts more than 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 747 holes of golf — more than anywhere else in the world — 113 recreation facilities with 110 pools, 241 pickleball courts and 15 softball fields.
The planning that goes into every aspect of The Villages is key to setting it apart, said John Rohan, director of The Villages Recreation and Parks.
“This is a world-class community that provides its residents with an outstanding lifestyle second to none,” he said. “That’s a culmination of the design of the community. There’s a synergy with the vision of what the Developer created to allow residents to remain active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of the recreation centers, the squares and restaurants, the churches and other support centers conveniently located all within the community.”
But it’s the residents themselves who bring the community to life, Rohan said.
“It is achieved through the number of recreation centers and amenities, our dedicated resident lifestyle volunteers, our dedicated and professional staff, and we love what we do,” he said. “We’re all committed to our goal to help enhance and enrich the lives of our residents.”
The appeal of The Villages lifestyle is why about 400 people a month are moving to The Villages, according to local statistics.
“Just look around and you can’t help but see this place is phenomenal,” said Kenny Blocker, district manager. “The opportunities they offer residents as far as amenities — the engagement and interactions they can have with other people and the number of activities to get them out and keep them active — is amazing.
“Nowhere can you go and find what we have here. That’s why you see everyone moving here. This is the ultimate residential location to move to. You go outside, anywhere else, and there’s no place like this.”
