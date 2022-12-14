Sumter County Fire and EMS will continue to receive help from American Medical Response for ambulance transports in Sumter County outside of The Villages into 2023.
Sumter County commissioners on Tuesday night voted 4-0 to approve extending the county’s transitional contract with AMR. Chairman Craig Estep was absent from the meeting. The original contract was approved in March and was due to expire Dec. 31.
Sumter County Fire and EMS is operating a hybrid ambulance transport system in ares of the county outside of The Villages. The county fire department is operating three ambulances staffed with paramedics and EMTs it employs. AMR is operating and staffing another three ambulances.
The transitional contract will remain in effect until Sumter County reaches the sufficient level of staffing to cover all ambulances in operation.
The county budgeted about $5.1 million for 63 paramedic/EMT positions for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Last summer citizens voiced concerns about lagging ambulance response times under Sumter County’s prior contract with AMR. In September 2021, county commissioners ultimately decided to end its contract with AMR.
Sumter County Fire and EMS and The Villages Public Safety Department each took over ambulance services within their respective coverage boundaries on Oct. 1.
During the first 10 days of October, Sumter County Fire and EMS responded to 265 calls and transported 170 patients — 54% of them handled by AMR and 46% by the county fire department. Response times were not provided.
For the month of October, VPSD responded to nearly 1,500 emergency medical calls resulting in more than 1,200 transports. The average response time for the month was 7 minutes, 13 seconds.
Also Tuesday:
Commissioners unanimously approved adding about 13.4 acres to the Coleman Ridge development as well as land-use changes and rezoning for the property located south of the Coleman city limits on the east of U.S. Highway 301 and north of Shady Brook Park.
The addition brings the Coleman Ridge project to about 573 acres in total. Plans for the mixed-use development include 550 single-family homes, up to 100,000 square feet of commercial development and about 7 million square feet of industrial use at the Rep Marlene O’Toole Industrial Park.
Commissioners approved a land-use change by a 3-1 vote with Commissioner Andy Bilardello opposed for 136 acres east of County Road 475 in between State Road 44 and CR462 for industrial uses. A rezoning request for the same property passed 4-0 with conditions. Several members of the historic community of Royal spoke against the changes. The owner of the property, 8G Farms, scaled back its original proposal to develop 333 acres of the property following input from a review by the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold shared a report issued by the Florida Department of Transportation on its tentative five-year work program for fiscal years 2024-2028. The biggest project for Sumter County included in the report is a project to widen and reroute U.S. Highway 301 south of SR 44 to CR 470. Tentative plans call for the state to contribute about $46 million in fiscal year 2023-24 for right-of-way acquisition and another $124 million for engineering and construction beginning in 2025.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
