Sumter County commissioners unite to improve emergency care

Sumter County will form an advisory committee to find ways to improve emergency medical service, commissioners unanimously decided Tuesday.
The group, which will include fire department and hospital representatives, is expected to report its recommendations this fall.
“Let’s bring in the key players, put them at the table and figure out what gives us the best patient outcomes,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who moved to create the group. “This is one of the most important issues the board is tasked with.”
Medical emergencies accounted for 84% of all 911 calls in Sumter County last year, according to county data.
Lagging response time to those emergencies prompted County Administrator Bradley Arnold and Dr. Desmond Fitzpatrick, the county’s medical director, to present 10 possible solutions at the commission workshop Tuesday.
Those options ranged from merging the area’s two fire departments into one to implementing quick-response vehicles that could be operated by fire departments or a private ambulance company.
Currently, The Villages Public Safety Department’s seven stations primarily serve The Villages with 16 paramedics. Sumter County Fire Rescue’s eight stations serve most of the rest of the county with eight paramedics.
However, the fire departments agree that whoever is closest will respond until an ambulance arrives for hospital transport.
American Medical Response, a private company, has a $1.28 million contract with Sumter County to provide that service.
ISSUE DRAWS AN OVERFLOW CROWD
More than 100 people filled the Grand Canyon room of Everglades Regional Recreation Complex for the meeting. Dozens of those in attendance wore yellow Villages firefighters union T-shirts.
An overflow crowd listened in from another room. A video feed went to fire stations across The Villages so on-duty firefighters not on active calls also could tune in.
Fire Chief Edmund Cain, of The Villages Public Safety Department, was present but did not publicly speak and declined to comment after the meeting.
The Villages system was created in 1999 to supplement the county’s volunteer fire department with a higher level of service in the retirement community. All neighborhoods were designed to be built within about five minutes of a fire station.
Last year his agency’s average response was 6 minutes, 18 minutes for suburban areas, according to county records, off a desired benchmark goal of 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
Firefighters have said that an increased call volume and a lack of ambulances from AMR is contributing to that shift.
For its part, AMR points to increased “off-load” times, the time it takes an ambulance crew to hand off patients to hospital staff.
Ambulances were able to leave hospitals in 30 minutes or less more than 80% of the time in May 2020, but that 30-minute turnaround time now occurs only 45% to 60% of the time, a county report shows.
UF Health, which operates both UF Health The Villages Hospital and UF Health Leesburg Hospital, as well as a freestanding ER in Wildwood, told the Daily Sun it is examining the issue.
“UF Health has had a long-standing relationship with Sumter County and Advanced Medical Response as part of our ongoing commitment to provide area residents with high-quality emergency medical care,” the statement said. “While the future direction is yet to be determined, UF Health, as the region’s most comprehensive provider of health care services, welcomes the opportunity to further these discussions with Sumter County.”
Representatives for AMR did not address the commission, and most of the public comment was highly critical of the company.
COMMISSION UNITES TO FIND SOLUTIONS
“You know we’ve always had the spirit of cooperation here in Sumter County, and I’d like to see that continue,” Gilpin said before leading the 5-0 vote.
“We have two wonderful fire departments and leadership of both of them is outstanding,” Gilpin continued. “I’d like to see them get together with the hospital. We found out some things tonight that are options that are supported by the University of Florida. If we are going to have a teaching hospital here in the future, they’re certainly right now a big part of what we’re doing. We have best medical direction I think that we’ve ever had. I think if we brainstorm and come back with some more information, it will give us something more to work with.”
Commissioner Craig Estep agreed, saying, “I think it’s great a idea, to bring in everybody that’s sitting out here who is representing somebody. I think it’s a great idea to bring them all together because there’s lot of different pieces.”
Commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search, who have often joined Estep in opposition against Gilpin since taking office earlier this year, also agreed with his direction.
“I’m not hung up on money, I’ll be honest,” Miller said. “I’m hung up on health and safety and the welfare of our people.”
Search added that “there is is no other model in this country like The Villages; one does not exist. There’s more talent in this room than is sitting up here on this stage in health-related issues. So we can use that expertise to come back to us with great recommendations. Because, again, what is our goal here? To provide the best medical care to the people in this county.”
Chairman Garry Breeden said he hoped good policy, not politics, would guide the work group.
“The only thing I want to ask is, if we go through this process, that whoever serves on this committee be objective, not political,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to improve patient outcome through the whole process. For a number of years, the board’s objective has been improving patient outcome. We’ve done a lot of things to enhance that. And we feel there’s some other things that can be done to enhance that.”
