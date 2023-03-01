Sumter County Commission extends agreement with AMR

Sumter County Fire and EMS is still relying on help from American Medical Response for ambulance transports in Sumter County outside of The Villages.
Tuesday night, Sumter County commissioners unanimously approved payments of $817,350 to AMR for its participation in a hybrid transport system still in use because the county has been unable to hire enough paramedics and EMTs to fully take over operations.
The payment includes $543,600 for three AMR paramedics at a rate of $1,200 per paramedic, per day. The contract with AMR will remain in effect until Sumter County reaches the sufficient level of staffing to cover all ambulances in operation.
Sumter County budgeted about $5.1 million for 63 paramedic/EMT positions for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The county is also paying AMR an additional $273,350 to lease an ambulance.
Citizens voiced concerns about lagging ambulance response times under Sumter County’s prior contract with AMR.
That prompted commissioners in September 2021 to end its contract with AMR.
Sumter County Fire and EMS and The Villages Public Safety Department each took over responsibility for ambulance services within their respective coverage boundaries on Oct. 1, 2022.
VPSD recorded 5,432 patient transports within The Villages from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 with an average response time of 6 minutes, 24 seconds. It has generated 8,246 patient care reports during that same time period.
Commissioners unanimously issuing a certificate for HCA Florida Ocala Hospital to operate inter-facility ambulance transports for moving patients from HCA Florida Tailwinds Village Emergency to other hospitals, specialty centers and medical facilities. The certificate begins March 1 and will be good for 20 months.
They unanimously approved the selection of Superior Asphalt, Inc. as the contractor for a resurfacing project on County Road 466A from Buena Vista Boulevard to the Lake County line near Colony Plaza. At $873,963.48, Superior’s bid was the lowest of three prospective contractors for the project.
They approved a request from The Villages Commercial Property Management to temporarily close a short stretch of Meggison Road on March 17 to allow the Budweiser Clydesdales and chariot to move along Meggison Road to Sawgrass Grove as part of a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
