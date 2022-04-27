Sumter County agenda shifts focus to housing and infrastructure needs

Sumter County commissioners are leaving the past two years of an anti-business, tax-and-spend agenda in the rear view and looking ahead to the year 2045.
In the wake of Gary Search’s resignation and Oren Miller’s ongoing suspension amid a felony perjury charge, the commission on Tuesday unanimously approved updates to its Unified Comprehensive Plan.
The update represents a much-needed return to strategic thinking, said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who has served on the board for 16 years.
“The impact fee fiasco had a tremendous impact on Sumter County and none of it was good — not for businesses and not for the county,” Gilpin said of a months-long push by Miller and Search to hike that tax on new business by 75%. “Now we can get back on track and enjoy the good, sustained growth that we’ve been blessed with for so long.”
The last update to the comprehensive plan was done in 2012 when the population of the county was about 101,000.
The estimated population as of April 2021 was about 135,000 according to the University of Florida Bureau of Economic and Business Research.
Sumter is projected to have a population of about 220,000 by 2045, according to BEBR.
Among the chapters in the comprehensive plan are: Future Land Use, Transportation. Infrastructure, Recreation, Housing and Economic Development.
Highlights of some revisions include:
• Greater emphasis on urban development.
• Increased infrastructure for water and sewer.
• Allowing industrial parks and RV parks within urban development areas.
• Incentivizing affordable housing through expediting permitting and permit fee waivers
• Adding golf cart provisions to multimodal trails within residential developments.
The unified plan includes plans for unincorporated Sumter as well as the cities of Center Hill, Coleman and Webster.
The cities of Wildwood and Bushnell have their own comprehensive plans.
The plan will be sent to the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity for review before coming back before the commission for final approval later this year.
The Wildwood City Commission in March approved updates to its 2050 Comprehensive Plan and is awaiting review from the DEO.
“During this visioning process, we’ve done a lot of coordination with Wildwood,” said County Administrator Bradley Arnold of that fast-growing area. “We’ve been trying to move forward concurrent with Wildwood so that our plans mesh up nice and neat.”
Bushnell is just beginning the process of reviewing its plan to see where updates may be needed, Arnold said.
Also Tuesday, the commission:
• Unanimously approved an industry incentive agreement with a confidential corporation to encourage it to bring a new manufacturing business to Sumter. The agreement called Project Teal will award an incentive package of $3 million — payable in three yearly installments of $1 million each beginning with the 2022-23 fiscal year. In return, the company is required to make a building capital investment of at least $500,000. The new building capital investment is estimated at $100,000,000.
• Unanimously approved a land-use change and rezoning for about 17 acres of land in the Sumterville area on the north side of County Road 470 just east of U.S. Highway 301. The property is envisioned as a future Sumter County Service Center to complement the center located at 7375 Powell Rd. in Wildwood.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
