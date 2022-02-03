Sumter commissioners want charges dropped

Gary Search has joined fellow suspended Sumter County commissioner Oren Miller in asking a judge to dismiss a felony perjury charge that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.
Attorney Richard Hornsby filed two motions this week in Circuit Court in Ocala on Search’s behalf.
One motion argues that Search recanted some statements about a series of phone calls with Miller and Miller’s wife in time for them to not legally be considered perjury.
The other motion argues that Search’s responses about the calls are immaterial to the state’s investigation.
Search and Miller were arrested on the charge on Dec. 15 after prosecutors said the men denied a series of phone calls between them, then admitted to the calls after being shown phone records that contradicted them.
Their statements were made in a criminal investigation into possible violations of the Government in the Sunshine law.
That law prohibits commissioners from discussing county business in back channels outside of public forums.
It is also illegal to use a person as a private go-between, a role Miller’s wife is alleged to have played.
On Aug. 17, Search stated under oath that he’d had no private phone conversations with Miller, and that he had only communicated with Miller’s wife after she called him on his home phone.
On Oct. 6, Miller stated under oath to the same investigators that, “We did at first. After about the first two or three months, all phone calls stopped, maybe three or four months.”
However investigators say that phone records of Miller, Search and Miller’s wife show 47 personal cell phone calls between the two from the November election to July.
The men were questioned separately under oath by State Attorney Bill Gladson, Assistant State Attorney Conrad Juergensmeyer and Assistant State Attorney Russell Suess. Lt. Tom Ford with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office appeared via phone for Search’s questioning and in person for Miller’s.
Although the men currently share the same case number, Miller’s defense strategy differs from Search’s. Miller’s attorney also claims that someone else could have been using Miller’s phone for the calls.
Attempts to reach Assistant State Attorney Christopher Small for comment on how prosecutors would respond were unsuccessful.
Should the case continue to trial, jury selection is set to begin April 25.
Meanwhile, both Search and Miller continue to ask the public to bankroll their legal defense.
On Jan. 18, less than two weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the duo from office, Search told a homeowners group soliciting donations in his behalf that he is a victim of “intimidation and humiliation.”
Without producing any evidence, he fueled a conspiracy theory that The Villages Developer is behind his arrest.
In fact, prosecutors launched their investigation after two Villages residents, both of whom deny any connections to The Villages Developer, and a Citrus County lawyer filed complaints about possible Sunshine Law violations after the matter was surfaced by the county attorney in a public meeting.
At the homeowner’s group meeting, Search said DeSantis made “a very terrible political move” in suspending him.
He then also lobbed a bombshell accusation that a high-level official with The Villages has personally threatened him. However, Search did not provide a name or any proof, and a spokesman for The Villages denied that any such conversation had taken place.
“They are trying to financially bankrupt me,” claimed Search, who has publicly disclosed his net worth as $963,757. “If we have to put our house up to pay for the attorney we will. But to start out with, it’s going to cost me about $40,000.”
An online fundraiser in Search’s behalf has raised $13,376, with no donations since the transcripts of his questioning were made public.
An online fundraiser Miller organized for himself has raised $12,337 with no donations in the past two weeks.
Miller, who has publicly disclosed his net worth as $870,000, and his wife are also circulating unsubstantiated claims that his charge is “political retribution” by The Villages Developer.
Full transcripts of the men’s questioning, as well as their arrest reports and motions to dismiss, can be found at www.thevillagesdailysun/perjury_docs
Managing Editor Curt Hills can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
