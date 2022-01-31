Sumter commissioners’ transcripts revealed

Oren Miller and Gary Search repeatedly denied under oath that they talked to each other on their personal cellphones last year — until they were shown evidence to the contrary, transcripts obtained by the Daily Sun show.
The backpedaling proves the two suspended Sumter County commissioners knew they were lying to investigators, prosecutors say, leading to a felony perjury charge punishable by up to five years in prison.
The transcripts of their statements shed new details on dozens of phone calls between the two discovered during an investigation into possible violations of the Government in the Sunshine law.
That law prohibits commissioners from discussing county business outside of public forums.
It prohibits using a private go-between, a role Miller’s wife is alleged to have played.
The transcripts from last fall detail how investigators questioned the men about Sunshine Law complaints.
The perjury charges stem from sworn statements they made denying phone calls that are documented in their phone records.
The questioning for each lasted just over an hour and shows:
– Their calls continued even after they were warned by the county attorney and knew that the State Attorney’s office had launched a criminal investigation.
– Many of the calls were made either just before or just after official commission meetings, and more than half are “extremely lengthy.”
– All calls were made on their personal cell phones instead of government-issued cell phones that would have logged the activity in the public record. Search said his government-issued phone has been unused in his home office since the day he got it, and Miller did not know the phone number to his.
Both men have pled not guilty. An April 25 trial date has been set.
Contact Curt Hills at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.