Sumter County seated four county commissioners for new terms Tuesday night.
Andrew Bilardello, Jeff Bogue, Roberta Ulrich and Don Wiley were sworn into office by Sumter County Judge Paul Militello at the start of the commission meeting.
Bilardello defeated incumbent Doug Gilpin and Bogue prevailed in a three-way race for a seat vacated by Gary Breeden.
Ulrich and Wiley both won re-election to their respective seats after previously being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis who had removed former commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search following their respective arrests for perjury.
During the meeting, commissioners unanimously agreed to keep Craig Estep as their chairman. They were divided in determining who would serve as vice and second vice chair.
Wiley’s nomination of Ulrich as vice chair prevailed over Bogue’s desire to install Bilardello by a 4-1 vote. And Bilardello’s nomination of Bogue for second vice chair prevailed 3-2, with support from Estep and Bogue, for himself. Ulrich had nominated Wiley as well.
This commission will work alongside County Administrator Bradley Arnold, who received high marks from all five commissioners, including two previous board members, in written evaluations provided with Tuesday’s agenda. Arnold was rated as “substantially exceeding expectations” in all nine areas of criteria from the commissioners.
Estep welcomed the two new faces to the board and encouraged his fellow commissioners to work for people of the county as good stewards of their tax dollars.
Bilardello, 65, is an Air Force veteran and a retired public administrator. He also worked in law enforcement as a K-9 handler, police chief, sheriff’s captain and public safety director in charge of police, fire, EMS and mountain search and rescue. Locally, he has served as vice president of the VHA for the Far South region and was recently president of The Villages Republican club.
Bogue, 57, is a former firefighter/paramedic who is now an EMS director at Advent Health. He was previously appointed to serve an citizen committee to examine possible solutions to a then-ambulance response time issues.
Both men have been regular attendees of the county commission meetings as commissioner-elects. Bilardello has been visible recently, attending the perjury trial for ousted commissioner Oren Miller and Sen. Committee on Aging, which was also attended by Ulrich and Wiley.
Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician, and Wiley, a retired Navy chief petty officer who recently served on Community Development District 5 and as Project Wide Advisory Committee chair, will both continue to serve county citizens in the seats once held by Search and Miller, respectively. Miller was found guilty last Friday of lying to investigators about whether a series of cell phone calls between him and Search took place from January to July 2021, and Search accepted a plea arrangement for his role.
Other matters Tuesday included:
• A proclamation identifying Sumter County as one that promotes, creates and sustains its community for older adults.
• Driving along County Road 466 in The Villages should be a little more efficient as the county arranged for Kimley-Horn & Associates to coordinate seven traffic signalized intersections.
• Arnold reported the county will look to lease another ambulance and move an American Medical Response ambulance to higher call volume zone to improve service.
• Sumter County received an award for surpassing a desired 75% recycling rate in the county, with 77%.
