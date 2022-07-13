Sumter commissioners slash property tax rate

Sumter’s commissioners have delivered the county’s largest property tax rate cut in 15 years.
In a brief budget workshop without debate, the board — complete with two recent appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis — unanimously approved a 9.1% rate cut on Tuesday.
The 2023 maximum rate will be $5.59 per $1,000 of assessable value — the biggest decrease since the 2008 Recession.
That means the property tax on a home with an assessable value of $300,000 would be $1,677.
Commissioners still can further lower that rate in the final budget, but cannot raise it.
Approval for that budget will come after public hearings on Sept. 13 and 27.
Tuesday’s action shows the wisdom of returning to an economic strategy that is “very conservative, very business-oriented,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who has voted to lower taxes 12 times in his 16 years on the board.
The move also deflates the campaign balloon of opponents vying for Gilpin’s seat and those of his fellow incumbents.
For two years, a political action committee run by challenger Reed Panos has promised to deliver a 25% tax rate rollback if its candidates are elected.
However, instead of the promised tax reduction, the Panos-led squad raised spending 25%.
As a result of that spending hike, the tax rate only came down by 4.4%.
In contrast, next year’s budget calls for only 2.2% more costs.
“It was very important to keep spending in check,” said Roberta Ulrich, a retired NSA cryptomathematician whom DeSantis appointed. “Especially in light of the fact that we’re recovering from COVID and seeing increased costs with inflation, this budget represents a really great balancing act.”
The rate cut is made possible by diversified growth in the county that doesn’t penalize its large industries, said Bradley Arnold, county administrator.
“It reflects again that we’re booming when it comes to construction activity,” he said.
In 2021, the county added 3,882 new single-family homes, a 39% increase year over year.
The total number of building permits also has increased 35% over the last three years to 20,141 in 2021.
Arnold also pointed to a regional road agreement with The Villages that already is delivering higher-than-expected returns.
“Citizens have challenged me on our return on investment with that agreement,” he said of the deal, that has been a rallying point for Panos’ picks. “We estimated in 2019 that we would see $10 billion in capital investment from this agreement. We’ve already realized
$2 billion. So $10 billion may have been a conservative estimate.”
Officials say revenue from that regional roadway will pay for services such as future schools and public safety in the expanding south county.
The $310 million preliminary budget for 2022-23 fiscal year that begins Oct. 1 includes financing for 53 additional staff for a new ambulance system outside of The Villages.
Also Tuesday at their regular meeting later in the evening, commissioners:
• Unanimously approved maintaining the current fire assessment fee at $124 per improved parcel.
• Unanimously approved a study to explore alternative methods for funding Sumter County Fire and EMS beyond the next fiscal year. Arnold’s future budget forecast assumes an independent fire district in The Villages will be approved by voters in November. If that proves to be the case, the county will no longer fund Sumter County Fire and EMS out of the general fund. That move would result in an estimated $13.6 million reduction in the general fund for the 2023-24 budget.
