Sumter County will spend $24,000 to track citizens’ online conversations, commissioners voted Tuesday in an effort to improve their public relations image.
The 12-month subscription to the Zencity Core software platform comes in addition to about $122,000 approved to create a public information officer, a move championed by newly elected commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search.
The trio has become known for declining interview requests on several controversial issues this year, and Miller and Search have repeatedly complained about not receiving more favorable media coverage.
Zencity, an Israeli startup, uses artificial intelligence to aggregate comments from sources such as social networks, news websites, and municipal hotlines - then reports its findings to government officials.
Commissioner Doug Gilpin initially suggested funds could go to playground equipment in the county and objected to an earlier budget proposal for three PIO positions. Gilpin ultimately suggested the county reduce the public information office to one position after his colleagues expressed support for its creation.
Also on Tuesday:
• Commissioners approved the purchase of five parcels of land from VCW Development for a total of about $2 million to move forward with the extension of Buena Vista Boulevard south of State Road 44.
• Commissioners approved a construction agreement with CSX to close, relocate and construct new railroad crossings. The crossing on County Road 105 in Coleman will be closed. The crossing at CR 525E will be relocated less than one-tenth of a mile up the road to accommodate the realignment and widening of the road that leads into the Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park.
• Commissioners selected a preferred option, from among four presented for consideration, for redistricting based on the 2020 Federal Census. The selected option will be presented for a public forum at the Dec. 14 commission meeting.
• Commissioner Craig Estep was selected to serve as the board chairman for the next year. Gary Search will be the vice chairman and Garry Breeden will be the second vice chairman.
Absent from Tuesday’s meeting was any discussion about buying ambulances or other equipment for the two fire departments that will assume emergency medical service 10 months from now. The 2021-22 budget approved Sept. 28 did not include such funding. The commission did approve extending the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for Med-Trans air ambulance service through Sept. 30, 2022.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
