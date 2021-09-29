Sumter commissioners OK spending 25% more, cutting property tax 4%

Sumter County will spend 25% more next year than this year — nearly an extra $62 million commissioners voted 4-1 on Tuesday.
The $303 million budget that goes into effect Friday includes a 4.37% drop in property taxes, the same size cut approved by the previous commission.
Supporters of newly elected commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search had hoped for a deeper cut after the trio’s joint campaign advertised rolling back the rest of a 25% property tax rate increase enacted in 2019.
Commissioner Doug Gilpin was the only “no” vote against the increase in county spending.
“There are things in the budget that go against my conservative principles,” said Gilpin, who voted for the 2019 increase - the county’s first in 14 years - with a pledge to roll the rate back each year as revenue growth continued. “I’m not going to vote for something that I don’t believe in. And I think we could have gone with an even lower tax rate if we eliminated those things.”
No other commissioners commented on the increased budget other than Search asking why $1 million less was going to The Villages Public Safety Department.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that VPSD’s budget had been approved at the level that agency requested.
There was no discussion of how the county would fund a new ambulance system it has directed VPSD and the county-run fire agency to launch.
The approved budget runs through Sept. 30, 2022, the same day the county’s contract with American Medical Response ends for ambulance service.
Arnold said that he will start introducing approval processes at future board meetings but was not asked to provide a timetable.
VPSD Fire Chief Edmund Cain said he is eager to get his part of plan in motion.
“There’s some statistical data we need to obtain (from the county) to develop a road map,” he said. “There’s still a lot of research that needs to be done.”
Gilpin had suggested in July that $25 million in federal money Covid funds could be used to purchase ambulances. However he was overruled and that money is now earmarked for water, sewer and broadband projects.
In addition to that federal windfall, the county also took in an extra $5.1 million in sales tax from the state and a $3.7 million surplus in road impact fees due to southern expansion of The Villages.
The county also has about $11.5 million more in its reserves than last year due to projects and and job openings that were put on hold because of the pandemic.
In addition to the $25 million on water, sewer and broadband projects, major new expenses for next year include:
- $12.7 million to update the country’s public safety radio system.
- $6.8 million for a future second government annex building in the southern area of The Villages and an additional support building for animal services.
- $5.5 million in roads projects, the biggest of which is $3.8 million to widen CR 229 from SR 44 to CR 462.
- $1.6 million for animal services.
- $1.2 million for 22 new jobs including two deputies, a new corrections deputy for Sheriff’s Office a sheriffs deputy and a public information officer valued at $114,000.
