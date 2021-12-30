EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally published in the Daily Sun on July 14, 2021.
Sumter County voters who backed three new commissioners in hopes of a major property tax break instead will see a cut smaller than the one implemented by the overthrown incumbents.
Starting Oct. 1, Sumter property owners will pay $6.24 per $1,000 of assessed value, a rate drop of 3%, the commission unanimously decided Tuesday.
The previous commission cut that rate by 4% last year.
It’s the latest in a string of political setbacks for commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search, who ran a collaborative campaign under the banner of rolling back the rest of a 25% property tax rate increase enacted in 2019.
That rate increase — the county’s first in 14 years — paid for more law enforcement, fire services, schools and a future regional roadway network.
Although it translated to just $29 more each month on a home at the median taxable value of $255,700, the issue drew raucous crowds booing the commission and rallying for the “EMS Team” to replace them.
On Tuesday, the chamber was almost empty as Estep, Miller end Search silently acknowledged they didn’t know how to get more done.
The trio said nothing publicly on the issue, on which they spent less than two minutes after County Administrator Bradley Arnold repeatedly nudged them to take action.
“I didn’t hear a word about it this morning,” said Commission Chairman Garry Breeden after the budget workshop. “I just don’t think it was ever going to be realistically possible. You’d have to take services back to basic levels, or do away with some services completely. To get there, you’re talking about cutting the budget by somewhere around $20 million to $22 million. I don’t see any way.”
Estep and Miller declined telephone, email and in-person requests for comment.
Search, after the board’s evening meeting, insisted to the Daily Sun that “I never promised a 25% rollback, that was Reed” — referring to Reed Panos, a Villager who helms a political action committee that helped bankroll the EMS campaign.
“I didn’t criticize the 25%, I said I need to listen to the people,” Search said, calling the 3% rate cut “a start.”
Breeden said he would keep pushing until the budget is officially finalized “to find more revenue or areas to cut costs.”
But he added that the new rate “gives us a balanced budget that allows us to maintain our current level of service and to keep moving forward with projects we have on the books. So I’m good with it.”
Estep, Miller and Search have said nothing publicly about spending cuts, instead using their first six months in office to push for tax increases in other areas.
First, they hiked road impact fees on new businesses by 75%, a move that was later made illegal by a new state law.
Then they advanced a proposal to raise the fire tax cap on homeowners by 290%, a move that was shouted down by public outcry.
The trio has not explained why they did not pursue the 12.5% increase in road impact fees the new law does allow. They have yet to offer any other Plan B to fulfill the EMS Team campaign promise.
“I don’t think there is any effort being made to really lower taxes,” said Doug Gilpin, the only commissioner who pressed Tuesday for an even lower property tax rate.
“By setting the rate a smidge lower than the rollback rate, yes it’s technically a tax decrease, but it’s very marginal,” he said. “It means politically they can say they lowered taxes without making a meaningful decrease.”
He agreed with Breeden that “I think we can still take a look and see if there are things we can delay or maybe do at a smaller scale so we can save taxpayers some dollars. I think we always should be looking for value for every dollar spent. We have a strong history of robust growth in Sumter, and I don’t believe that’s going to stop (now that the impact fee hike has been averted).“
The 2022-23 budget, which currently stands at just over $265 million, is set to be finalized after two public hearings in September.
Also:
The proposed budget calls for the county to take over emergency medical dispatch services from American Medical Response, which would add 22 employees to the county payroll. A citizen task force is still set to study the future of emergency medical services through Sept. 22. Gilpin noted that money coming in from the federal American Rescue Plan Act could be used to purchase ambulances sooner, saying, “That’s much too late. This is a very serious situation. It affects lives every day. If we have funding that could possibly help us move forward in a productive way, I think I would like to have that review committee go ahead and wrap things up and report to us so that we can make some decisions. This has gone on too long in my opinion.” Miller responded, “I think we need to give them as much time as we can.”
Construction is underway for Central Parkway, a realignment of County Road 470.
Construction will move forward on the Southern Oaks Bridge, a multimodal and vehicular crossing over Florida’s Turnpike near Leesburg.
A proposal by The Villages Developer to build a mixture of up to 550 non-age restricted homes, 100,000 square feet of commercial and 7 million square feet of industrial use in the Coleman area will proceed to state review.
The county will ask the Florida Department of Transportation to speed up a project to realign U.S. Highway 301 around Coleman.
Arnold will reach out to the cities in the county to gain their support in allowing the county to exclusively use the 9-cent gas tax revenue for regional roadway maintenance.
Arnold said the county earned an extra $2 million in investments and will use it for the road resurfacing.
The annual fire assessment fee will remain at $124 for the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.