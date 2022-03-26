Sumter commissioners lose bid to avoid trial

The state’s felony perjury case against two suspended Sumter County commissioners is strong enough to proceed to trial, a judge ruled on Friday.
That trial for Oren Miller and Gary Search, originally set for later this month, is unlikely to occur before June due to a backlog of other cases, officials said.
Both men have pled not guilty to charges they lied under oath to investigators about a series of phone calls between them.
If convicted, they could serve up to 5 years in prison.
“It’s always disappointing when a court denies a motion to dismiss,” said Search’s attorney, Richard Hornsby.
“But we believe when a jury hears the evidence, they will agree Mr. Search did not make any false statements, and, in fact, his answers were true to what he was being asked.”
Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard, could not be reached for comment.
The men had hoped that Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti would grant their motions to dismiss the case, heard at the Marion County Judicial Center.
The state’s case rests on denials made separately under oath by both Miller and Search, who later admitted to the phone calls after being presented with records showing 71 such calls between them from November 2020 to July 2021.
The statements were made to officials, including State Attorney Bill Gladson, who was investigating possible violation of Florida’s open meeting law.
Blanchard and Hornsby unsuccessfully argued that it couldn’t be proven who was using the men’s phones to make the calls, that any false statements made were immaterial to the case and that Gladson’s questioning was too vague.
“It’s going to be up to the state to prove who was talking to who, but that’s an issue for a trial,” Judge Tatti ruled, adding that he found Gladson’s questioning to be clear.
“Frankly, what I hear in all of that is Mr. Gladson giving every opportunity to say, ‘Yeah that’s my buddy, I call him all the time,’ which would explain 71 phone calls. But what he gets is, ‘We don’t have a personal relationship,’ and then, therefore, presumably there’s no reason for them to have 71 phone calls over that period of time.”
Assistant State Attorney Chris Small successfully argued that Search’s later backpedaling did not constitute a legal recantation, as Hornsby claimed.
“At no point did Mr. Search come back and say — even after conferring with counsel, apparently — ‘You know what, I’m sorry, we did have phone calls. There were a lot of them. Here’s what they were about,’” Small said. “Recantation defense is only available where you do admit that you made a false statement, and therefore Mr. Search in no way qualifies.”
Judge Tatti agreed.
“I don’t find that Mr. Search corrected the presumably false statement he made about not engaging in cellphone calls back and forth with the other commissioner,” Judge Tatti said. “He makes no reference to the statement at all. He said ‘no.’ fairly unequivocally, ‘no.’ He is then immediately confronted with phone records. … They made it pretty apparent that they knew that was false.”
Miller and Search were arrested Dec. 15 and suspended from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis a few weeks later.
Earlier this week, DeSantis’ appointees Diane Spencer and Roberta Ulrich were sworn in to fill out the commission while the Miller-Search case continues.
Both Miller, who lists his net worth as $870,000, and Search, who lists his net worth as $963,757, continue to ask the public to bankroll their legal defense.
However, their fundraising efforts have stalled in the weeks since full transcripts of their statements under oath were released.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
