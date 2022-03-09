Sumter County commissioners agree construction of a new service center in the south end of the county should be a top priority as the county continues to grow.
The board unanimously approved a contract with Kimley-Horn to conduct a feasibility analysis for a planned service center at the intersection of County Road 470 and U.S. Highway 301.
Commissioners in February approved moving forward with negotiations to purchase up to 17 acres in the Sumterville area for the project.
The feasibility analysis will consist of a property survey, assessment of natural resources of the site, and geotechnical investigation of the parcels under consideration as well as a proposed site plan and cost estimate.
A new service center would make it more convenient for residents in south Sumter to access services such as renewing their driver’s license, paying their property tax or registering to vote.
Commissioners already approved about $1.65 million in the budget for expenses associated with the land buy and initial design and engineering services.
Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who represents District 2, which includes the Sumterville area where the new service center would be located, said it’s the right priority for the county.
“It’s a big step for the future of Sumter County,” he said. “The county is expanding, so it’s important for us to make sure that all services are in the proper locations to be convenient for all residents regardless of where they live. That area is really developing nicely and is going to be a major hub of activity in the future.”
The new service center would complement one already in place at 7375 Powell Road in Wildwood.
Also Tuesday:
-- The commission unanimously approved operating permits for three internet cafés — two in Lake Panasoffkee and one in the Lady Lake area despite objections from Gilpin.
Under an ordinance the commission passed in January, the operators of internet cafés must comply with new regulations including restricting the hours they can operate from 8 a.m. to midnight, requiring a private security guard in the evenings, video security system, silent alarms, secure cash management systems, signage, and prohibition on alcohol sales.
Several residents of Lake Panasoffkee spoke against the facilities during public hearing.
But the board was required to issue the permits to businesses that already were open before the January ordinance, said County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
Gilpin voted to approve the permits but made it clear he did so reluctantly.
“I don’t like any of this,” he said. “There’s no good that comes from these places. We need to be vigilant and hold their feet to the fire. It will be about enforcement, enforcement, enforcement. I’d be in favor of three strikes and you’re out.”
-- Commissioners unanimously approved the creation of the Coleman Ridge Community Development District.
The Coleman Ridge CDD will be comprised of approximately 559 acres. Establishment of the new CDD will allow for construction of infrastructure such as roads, utilities, drainage, common space, and common amenities.
The mixed-use development located south of the Coleman city limits and east of U.S. 301 will include 550 single-family homes for workforce housing. It will also be home to the Rep. Marlene O’Toole Industrial Park, which will have up to 7 million square feet of industrial uses, and up to 100,000 square feet of commercial development.
-- It unanimously approved a contract with AE Engineering for the construction engineering and inspections for the improvements to CR 229. That road will be expanded to four lanes on a 1.5-mile stretch from State Road 44 north to CR 462 in Wildwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.