Sumter Commission: Reports expose ties to special interests

Four men running for Sumter County’s commission as “resident-first, not developer-first candidates” actually have been bankrolled by more developer money than their opponents, new campaign finance reports show.
The bombshell revelation torpedoes the men’s main talking point that they are the only candidates who are not “developer puppets.”
In fact, public records show that:
One of the area’s largest developers is behind more than 77% of funds raised by the political action committee championing Reed Panos (the PAC’s founder), Andy Bilardello, Jeff Bogue and Daniel Myslakowski.
That developer, Ron Brown, has given Panos’ PAC at least three times more than any other business has given to any candidate.
Brown gave $15,000 to Panos’ PAC through a subsidiary called Wildwood Pointe on July 18. However, Panos’ PAC did not disclose the windfall in its Aug. 3 newsletter urging voters to be suspicious of candidates with close developer ties. While hiding its own developer financing, it warned that, “campaign contributions tell an important story.”
Brown, based in Marion County, has a decadeslong history of squabbles with officials over his development plans in Sumter, including hundreds of apartments on the borders of The Villages. He is in active litigation with The Villages District government, a potential conflict of interest that Panos’ PAC has not acknowledged.
Last week, all of the $5,000 donated to Panos’ individual campaign came from a Marion County contractor, a Marion County Realtor and a Lake County land investment company that is working with Brown to build in Sumter.
Those same players also donated the maximum $1,000 each to Bilardello and Bogue, who also each got another $2,000 from Brown and his wife. Myslakowski has not yet filed his Aug. 5 report.
Panos and Myslakowski are extra entwined since the PAC’s second-largest donor is Panos and its third-largest donor is Myslakowski’s wife.
The two men are jointly running for Districts 1 and 5, races that made statewide headlines after a 2021 perjury scandal unexpectedly put the seats in play.
Panos has lambasted Gov. Ron DeSantis for appointing temporary replacements in those districts for two men suspended amid a charge they lied under oath to criminal investigators.
Panos insists, without evidence, that DeSantis colluded with the state attorney to unjustly remove the men — who had been backed by his PAC in 2020.
Today, Panos’ PAC wants to oust the two DeSantis appointees, placing Panos in the seat of former commissioner Gary Search and Myslakowski in the seat of suspended commissioner Oren Miller.
Search resigned from District 1 in April in a deal with the state to defer prosecution.
Miller is awaiting trial and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Like Miller, Myslakowski also has had trouble with the law.
In 2011, he did jail time and was ordered into an anger management program for an assault in which the victim was a police officer.
Also like Miller, Myslakowski has run as both a Democrat and Republican for multiple offices. His only win is 18 years ago as a Democratic commissioner in Macomb County, Michigan.
The PACs other two picks also have taken fire: Bilardello for running to represent a district in which he does not live and Bogue for pushing to fold The Villages Public Safety Department into the county fire agency that employs his son.
All four men have benefited from campaign signage, email blitzes and online promotion paid for by Panos’ developer-funded PAC.
Bogue and Myslakowski also have each taken $1,000 from it.
It’s an about-face from the “no ties to special interests” rhetoric they have been pitching to voters.
All four were asked about their campaign financing at a recent forum hosted by the Property Owners Association of The Villages, which also endorses them.
“There’s a saying, put your money where your mouth is,” Myslakowski responded. “I’m my biggest campaigner and my wife is my biggest campaigner. In the future, my family and friends will be donating. That’s where I stand on the issue.”
“The majority of my finances, which you can see online, has come from me,” Bilardello responded.
“I’m bankrolling it,” Bogue responded. “I’m kind of the dark horse who is not tied to anybody.”
“I am 100% self-funded; I have no donations from anybody outside, and I haven’t sought any,” Panos responded. “I’m quite happy to stay independent.”
Early voting in Sumter County begins in two days.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@the villagesmedia.com.
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@the villagesmedia.com.
