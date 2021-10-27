A new apartment complex is moving forward in the Lady Lake section of Sumter County.
The Sumter County Commission voted 4-0 to approve on Tuesday night a land use amendment and rezoning for about 15.3 acres at NE 136th Ave., north of U.S. Highway 27/441, to allow for construction of multifamily apartments. Commissioner Doug Gilpin was absent from the meeting.
The developer, Character Oaks Real Estate, plans to construct a 248-unit apartment complex at the location.
It is the first apartment development approved by the board this year.
The previous Sumter County Commission ordered a market study in 2018 that concluded more workforce housing is needed for support, especially since The Villages metropolitan statistical area, which includes all of Sumter County, is the nation’s fastest-growing MSA.
That study called for at least 1,500 apartments in the county. While Wildwood has approved multiple apartment developments since that time, this is just the third such complex given the green light in other areas of the county.
Parker at East Village has 282 apartments on NE 136th Loop Road off US 27/441. Lake Sumter Apartment Homes has 158 non-age-restricted apartments and 88 age-restricted units on County Road 466 at CR 100. Both of those communities were approved by the previous commission and opened in 2020.
Absent from Tuesday’s meeting was any discussion about purchasing ambulances. The commission on Sept. 21 voted to place ambulance transports in Sumter County under the operation of The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire and EMS beginning Oct. 1, 2022. The 2021-22 budget approved Sept. 28 did not include funding to purchase ambulances.
In other business on Tuesday:
• The commission approved the installation of a new Motorola public safety radio system at The Villages Charter Middle School.
• It approved entering into negotiations with MLM-Martin Architects for the design and engineering services of a welcome and adoption center for animal services by a 3-1 vote, with Commission Chairman Garry Breeden opposed.
• Commissioners provided performance evaluations for County Administrator Bradley Arnold.
Four of the five commissioners graded Arnold with a 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale in nearly each of the 40-plus categories including: fiscal management, policy execution, relations with the board and citizen relations. Commissioner Oren Miller, however, graded Arnold at a 3 or lower in 22 categories, including a pair of 1s for “respected in management position” and “offers workable alternatives” if a policy is impractical. Miller suggested Arnold should “implement more items from best practices for animal services.” At the Oct. 12 commission meeting, Miller voted against two ordinance changes for animal services taken directly from “best practices for animal services.”
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
