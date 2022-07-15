Sumter Commission candidates light up second voter forum

Sumter County commission candidates came out swinging Thursday in the second forum hosted by The Villages Republican Club.
Voters crowded into Colony Cottage Recreation Complex to hear from candidates for District 2 and District 4.
(The club hosted District 1 and District 5 candidates in June.)
DISTRICT 2
Doug Gilpin, 65, is defending the seat he has held for 16 years.
“I’ve been doing it for quite some time, so I would like to say, if you like the lifestyle you have, I have had a small part in promoting that lifestyle,” he said.
A longtime resident of the south county who chairs the affordable housing committee, Gilpin’s said he is focused on both working families and retirees.
“Everybody worked hard to get here, and I know many people are on fixed incomes,” he said. “I want to make sure you get value for every dollar spent.”
He referenced the 2021 felony perjury arrests of two commissioners that prompted action by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
“The last two years, we’ve had a hell of a time here,” he said. “Fortunately, we have a wonderful governor who stepped in and appointed two very good replacements.”
Gilpin lauded the new commission’s vote to cut next year’s property tax rate by 9.1% and approve a budget with only a 2.2% spending increase.
“Last year, we had promises (from the suspended commissioners) of rolling back taxes 25%,” he said. “Instead, the very next year, they increased the budget by 25%. I call that tax and spend. This year, we’re right back on track.”
He noted that when he took office in 2006, the proposed property tax rate was $9.25 for every $1,000 in assessable value. Today it sits at $5.59.
Gilpin’s challenger, Andy Bilardello, 65, spent his time reading a rebuttal to a Daily Sun opinion piece.
That article noted his alliance with a political action committee that seeks to overthrow DeSantis’ appointees and a pro-business law he signed last year.
“You falsely accused me of being disloyal to the Republican Party, yet you failed to mention I’m the president of The Villages Republican Club and a member of the Republican Executive Committee and have supported all Republican candidates in Sumter County,” he said.
“I take it personally and find it offensive when they try to paint me as not being a Republican.”
He likened supporters of a special fire district for Villagers to the Democratic Speaker of the House.
“It almost seems like something Nancy Pelosi said a couple years ago: ‘We need to pass the bill so we can see what’s in it.’” he said. “I really think we need to see more numbers before we can make an educated decision.”
He also defended himself against criticism that he is running to represent a district in which he does not live.
His home in the Village of Fenney is in District 4.
“I am so dedicated to serving the people of Sumter County, I bought a house in District 2 and will be a full-time resident by the day of the election,” he said.
DISTRICT 4
Three candidates are vying for the seat held by Garry Breeden, who is not seeking re-election.
Sharyl Anderson, 53, emphasized the fact that she is a Sumter County native.
“I am running on service with civility,” she said. “It bothers me when I see people being ugly to each other. We need to work together, we need to be on the same page and we need transparency.”
She said she is not opposed to growth, but wants to see more improvements in the south county.
“Why can’t we get better roads in the south end?” she asked. “That’s what I want to do.”
Jeff Bogue, 57, said his stance on abolishing The Villages Public Safety Department has been taken out of context.
Bogue promoted folding VPSD into the county’s fire department while serving on a citizen committee tasked with improving ambulance service.
“Some committee members had parochial views,” he said. “And somehow, there was a campaign with the fire department that got twisted. There was an argument that the committee was there to shut down the department, but that was never the intention.”
Still, Bogue joined Bilardello in skepticism of an independent fire district in The Villages that would operate outside of county control.
“There’s a potential it’s going to cost you more,” he said of the proposal on the November ballot. “If you vote for that, I’ll support that. But I want you to be 100% aware of what you’re voting for.”
James Morris, 57, said he opposes changes that the suspended commissioners tried to push through such as restrictions on voting rights and higher impact fees on new businesses.
“Now, more than ever, we need conservative leaders who understand Sumter’s roots,” he said. “I fully support One Sumter (at-large voting). If it were overturned, I’d have no reason to be here tonight because it would be single-member districts. The highest tax rates in the state are single-member districts.”
He said that his business experience would benefit county government.
“I know what hard work looks like,” he said. I have worked all over the United States managing permits and compliance for multimillion dollar projects. I have worked with state and local governments on these projects for over 30 years. So I understand how government works and how a budget works.”
