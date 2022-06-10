Sumter Commission candidates light up first voter forum

The heat is on and the gloves are off.
Sumter County commission candidates pulled no punches Thursday in the first of two forums hosted by The Villages Republican Club.
Voters crowded into Colony Cottage Recreation Complex to hear candidates for District 1 and District 5 make their case.
The District 1 and District 5 races are extra electric because they opened up two years ahead of schedule due to a perjury scandal that rocked the board.
District 1 is in play after Gary Search resigned his seat in a deal to escape further prosecution. District 5 is in play after Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Oren Miller, who faces up to five years in prison if convicted on the felony charge. [Read the court transcipts here]
Candidates running for those seats came out swinging.
DISTRICT 1
Reed Panos, a longtime supporter of Search and Miller, said he is the best option for Search’s seat.
He spent about half of his time defending the men and spreading a conspiracy theory that the state attorney’s office trapped them in collusion with The Villages Developer and Gov. DeSantis.
“The orchestrated effort that resulted in their suspension was initiated because Gary and Oren had the courage to try to roll back the 25% tax increase and increase impact fees,” Panos claimed.
After his attack on the state’s Republican governor, he said he is a lifelong Republican who “believes in the ideals that make the Republican Party the best party.”
“In applying those ideals, I will continue to defend those among us who need our help,” he said. “We need to consider the residents equally with the business interests that currently control every aspect of governance in Sumter County. I pledge to work with those business interests, not for them.”
Incumbent Roberta Ulrich, who was appointed by DeSantis to fill Search’s seat, took a moment to address an ethics complaint filed against her by a man who ran an online fundraiser in Search’s behalf.
The county administrator and county attorney have already told Gilbert Windsor his complaint is baseless.
“But he stated he would pursue it anyway,” Ulrich said. “So what does that say? Windsor has filed similar ethics complainrs several times in the last couple years. All have been dismissed.”
Ulrich detailed her history in Republican politics including membership on the Sumter County Republican Executive Committee, secretary for the Florida Federation of Republican Women and co-founder and vice president of the local Republican Federated Women of Citrus and Sumter Counties.
“I am a real Republican — Not everyone who calls themselves a Republican is a true Republican,” she said. “ The entire 15 years I have lived in The Villages, I have been involved with Republican clubs at the local, state and national level. I was appointed by Gov. DeSantis to fill the vacant seat in District 1 based on my ethical history and my work for the Republican Party.”
DISTRICT 5
Don Wiley said he didn’t want to give up his role as chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and on CDD 10 to run for the county commission, but that the Search-Miller scandal was too much to stomach.
“The four of us up here tonight are here for one reason and one reason only — two years ago, Sumter County was bamboozled by a slick social media campaign,” he said. “Well, those people got elected and where are they now? Our great Gov. Ron DeSantis took the right action. Tonight, I should be running again for CDD 10 — but I’m not. I’m running for county commissioner because I’m fed up with the filth and the lack of integrity that got put into our county commission two years ago.”
He said his approach is to focus on verifiable information and not speculation.
“In my career in the Navy, I learned you need knowledge; you need to know facts,” he said. “You need to know every aspect about an issue to make an honest and knowledgeable decision because you’re affecting the lives and livelihoods of other people. For the last four years I took my hobby of flying a drone, my knowledge of the construction industry and my knowledge of what’s happening in The Villages and I have tried to share my knowledge in a factual way so residents know what’s really going on instead of believing some of the garbage you read on social media.”
Daniel Myslakowski did not address local issues during his 15 minutes or his political past as a Democrat.
“As a lifelong fiscal conservative who has always lived within his means and his budget, my word to you is this: I will do what is in the best interests of the people of Sumter County,” he said. “I will always rank the issues from most important to least important with an eye on keeping a balanced budget and a goal of reducing your taxes. We must all deal with nonsensical macroeconomic policies coming out of Washington, D.C., that are killing our nation. Inflation is a tax on all of us. The 40-year high in inflation hits every person on the planet, but more so the seniors who live on fixed incomes.”
He pledged to provide taxpayers with quality services without cutting corners or making excuses.
“I will be fiscally responsible with every penny of your hard-earned tax dollars and won’t be a rubber stamp for any special interests,” he said.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
