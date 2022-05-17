Sumter commission ballot will feature 9 candidates

The Sumter County commission races can officially begin.
Nine Republican candidates have met the petition deadline to qualify to run for four open seats this fall.
Suspended commissioner Oren Miller is among the announced candidates who failed to gather the required 1,056 petitions to appear on the ballot.
Miller was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January amid a felony perjury charge. He has pleaded not guilty and vowed for months that he would reclaim his seat.
However, Miller’s supporters did not materialize, and he collected only 629 petitions, according to the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections office.
Miller could not be reached to clarify whether he will drop his candidacy or buy his way onto the ballot by paying the $3,925.38 fee to do so.
Last month, Miller wrote on an online fundraiser he established that “the funds are to be spent for my legal defense and to return to work.”
That fundraiser has received no donations in the three weeks since Miller’s co-defendant, former commissioner Gary Search, agreed to testify against Miller to avoid his own prosecution.
Miller faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charge, filed after investigators said he lied under oath about a series of phone calls between him and Search.
Miller’s District 5 seat will now be a two-way race between Daniel Myslakowski, who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2020, and Don Wiley, who chairs PWAC and is also chairman of the CDD 10 board of supervisors.
Search’s District 1 seat will be a two-way race between Roberta Ulrich, a retired National Security Agency crypto mathematician who was appointed to the commission by DeSantis; and Reed Panos, a retired plastic surgeon and CDD 5 supervisor who runs the political action committee behind Miller and Search’s joint campaign.
In District 2, incumbent Doug Gilpin will defend the seat he has held for 16 years against Andrew Bilardello, a retired public administrator and CDD 12 supervisor. Bilardello does not live in that district as will be required if he is elected.
In District 4, Commissioner Garry Breeden, who has served as a county commissioner since 2006, confirmed to the Daily Sun that he will not seek reelection.
Gilpin had high praise for his longtime colleague, who has served as commission chairman.
“He has helped guide the county through tremendous growth,” Gilpin said. “When you look around at what we have today in Sumter County, you can see the impact Commissioner Breeden has had.”
Four candidates will be vying for Breeden’s seat: Sharyl Anderson, a Webster businesswoman; Jeff Bogue, a director of EMS/Critical Care Transport at Advent Health; Mary French, a Webster resident; and James Morris, a regional environmental manager for cement-maker CEMEX.
In addition to Miller, two other announced candidates did not meet the requirements to make the ballot: Jimmy Hagans in District 1 and Mary Rosetta French in District 4.
The District 3 seat held by Commisisoner Craig Estep will not be up for reelection until 2024
The Miller-Search turmoil has created statewide buzz around a race that was originally to have involved only Gilpin and Breeden’s seats.
“It’s pretty rare to have more than three open seats,” said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor.
The primary election will be held Aug. 23. Early voting will be available Aug. 13 to 20. The last day to register to vote is July 25.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
