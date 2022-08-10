Sumter Commission approves fees for emergency services

The Sumter County Commission took another step to prepare for the county operated Sumter County Fire and EMS to begin ambulance transports.
Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved setting rates, user fees and related charges for fire and emergency medical services.
The board adopted rates of:
• $500 per trip, per person for emergency and non-emergency Basic Life Support transports.
• $550 per trip, per person for emergency and non-emergency Advanced Life Support transports.
• $625 per trip, per person Advanced Life Support, Level 2 and specialty care transports.
Other costs include $10 per mile for transports from urban and suburban areas and $12.25 per mile for rural areas.
The board set rates to provide standby units at public/private events at $150 per hour to for a BLS-staffed unit or $190 per hour for an ALS-staffed unit.
The rates are similar to current rates charged by American Medical Response, said Bradley Arnold, county administrator.
The county is playing catch-up after delays on the ambulance decision by the previous commission.
After hearing stories of long ambulance wait times from residents all last year, commissioners unanimously voted in September 2021 to end its contract with AMR and form two distinct ambulance services operated by Sumter Fire and EMS and The Villages Public Safety Department.
However, the former commission led by Chairman Craig Estep, suspended commissioner Oren Miller and former commissioner Gary Search approved pushed through a 2021-22 budget with a 25% spending increase and no money earmarked for the ambulances they’d instructed the fire department to buy.
While VPSD acted quickly to place an order for ambulances, the county didn’t place its order for 12 ambulances until February of this year
At a June 29 meeting, county administrator Bradley Arnold indicated none of those ambulances are expected to arrive before November or December. Based on that timetable, the county will need to extend use of American Medical Response beyond its contract that was to end Sept. 30.
VPSD already has received three of its 12 ambulances and its last vehicle is on track for delivery by September to begin operating as planned on Oct. 1.
Also Tuesday the commission:
• Approved by a 3-2 vote a transmittal to the state for a land-use change for about 157 acres on County Road 229 between NE 84th Place and NE 90th Avenue in the Oxford area. The developer Highland Homes plans a multi-phase development of 532 single-family homes at the location. The application will be reviewed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity before a second and final public hearing before the Sumter Commission. Commissioners Doug Gilpin and Don Wiley voted against the transmittal.
• Unanimously approved three contract extensions through Sept. 30, 2024 with local dragon boat teams to continue to store six dragon boats at Lake Miona Park. A policy regulating storage from outside groups at county parks was modified in June.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
