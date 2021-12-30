Sumter County should part ways with its contracted ambulance provider and start its own countywide service, a citizens committee will recommend to county commissioners. The group tasked with finding solutions for improving emergency medical care also will recommend leaving the county’s two fire departments as separate entities.
The Ad Hoc Fire, EMS and Medical Transport Committee voted 3-2 to approve three separate motions on those issues Wednesday night following about 90 minutes of public comments from an audience that overwhelmingly supported The Villages Public Safety Department. Of the more than 20 people who addressed the committee, the majority expressed their desire to see VPSD also take on transport services.
But committee member Leland Greek, a former fire chief for Sumter Fire and EMS, argued having one single transport service in the county would be best for all citizens in the county.
He made the motion to have Sumter operate its own ambulance service, which was not among the 10 options originally presented to the committee by county administrator Bradley Arnold.
“When the county decided to contract out ambulance services initially, I was part of that mix and I think at that time it was the right thing to do,” Greek said. “Over the years things have changed. The county has grown and improved in what its ability are. I think the best for Sumter County citizens as a whole is for Sumter County to manage that ambulance transport service. I think it should be directly under the county. That way the county has direct control and they can’t blame outside entities.”
Richard Kleindienst Sr. and Jeffrey Bogue voted in favor of the proposal with Chairman David Bussone and Gail Lazenby opposing the motion.
Before that, Bussone made an initial motion that the committee not consider any proposal that would consolidate VPSD and Sumter Fire. That motion passed 3-2 with Kleindienst and Lazenby also voting in favor of keeping the two departments separate.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend adding additional quick response vehicles for both fire departments to improve response times.
The committee will hold one more public meeting Aug. 18 to review its decisions before presenting them to the Sumter County Commission.
Before the votes, Villages residents and members of VPSD spoke out against the possibility of eliminating the department.
“I see no case for rolling The Villages fire department into the county,” said Len Hathaway, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “I don’t understand why The Villages fire department was swept into this issue in the first place. Use your common sense and if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”
Mary Ann Mobilian, a Village of Pine Hills resident, expressed concern about merging The Villages Public Safety Department with Sumter County.
“If this were to happen it would make it practically impossible for The Villages to continue service to the two other counties — Lake and Marion — they currently serve,” she said.
Lieutenant Robert Meffen of the VPSD spoke passionately about his fellow firefighters.
“I do not support any takeover by Sumter County,” he said. “I have worked successfully and professionally with Sumter County Fire. They are not the problem. We are not the problem.”
Sumter County residents have complained for months of ambulance response times of more than an hour, a claim that has not been refuted by the county or American Medical Response.
Medical emergencies accounted for 84% of all 911 calls in the county last year, according to county data. The county has reported that AMR’s 2020 response time was an average of 10:39, and was 15:55 90% of the time.
A list of 10 possible remedies was prepared for commissioners by Arnold, Sumter County Fire Chief Rob Hanson and County Medical Director Dr. Desmond Fitzpatrick.
The Villages Public Safety Department, which serves the bulk of the county’s population base, was not involved in creating the 10 options, five of which do not include its department.
Commissioners at first pledged to bring fire, ambulance and county officials together to explore solutions. However, a week later, they instead kicked the issue to a citizens committee tasked with supplying a recommendation this fall.
AMR officials have blamed COVID-19 precautions and staffing shortages for rising response times. The company has implemented a screening system to avoid dispatching ambulances to situations that aren’t true emergencies and is offering sign-on bonuses for paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
The Villages Public Safety Department Fire Chief Edmund Cain has promoted the formation of an independent special district that would break his department off from the county system, giving it its own taxing authority and ability to focus on both fire and EMS service in the retirement community. However, commissioners have since directed the committee to focus on patient care and EMS delivery, not fire department control.
AMR’s ambulance contract expires in September 2022.
Keith Pearlman
