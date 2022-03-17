Sumter again sets pace in healthy aging

Sumter County, because of The Villages, continues to be front and center in the biggest demographic shift in the nation — the aging of America. Sumter, where most of The Villages is situated, has the highest median age in the nation once again, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The annual American Community Survey shows Sumter residents have a median age of 68 years, according to the 2016–2020 ACS 5-year data. Sumter also leads the nation in the highest percentage of residents who are married and it remains a veterans stronghold with more than 18,600 veterans who call the county home, data shows.
Healthy aging
The lure of The Villages lifestyle continues to attract retirees from throughout the nation and plays a major role in the county leading the way in median age year after year.
The Villages metropolitan statistical area grew by a faster rate during the decade from 2010-2020 than anywhere else in the nation. The MSA, which encompasses all of Sumter County but does not include portions of The Villages in Lake and Marion counties, grew by 38.9% to 129,752 during that time.
About 400 people a month are moving to The Villages, according to local statistics.
Those numbers do not surprise Kenny Blocker, district manager.
“Just look around and you can’t help but see this place is phenomenal,” he said. “The opportunities they offer residents as far as amenities — the engagement and interactions they can have with other people and the number of activities to get them out and keep them active — is amazing.
“Nowhere can you go and find what we have here. That’s why you see everyone moving here. This is the ultimate residential location to move to. You go outside, anywhere else, and there’s no place like this.”
Recreational amenities throughout the community help Villagers defy aging expectations, said John Rohan, director of recreation and parks.
The Villages boasts more than 3,100 resident lifestyle clubs run by resident volunteers, 711 holes of golf — more than anywhere else in the world — 107 recreation facilities with 105 pools, 229 pickleball courts and 15 softball fields.
“It’s a culmination of the design of the community,” he said. “There’s a synergy with the vision of what the Developer created to allow residents to remain active and healthy. You see it with the accessibility of the recreation centers, the churches and other support centers conveniently located all within the community.
“The social connectivity is also a major factor. The interactions between residents with common interests and the variety of services available allows them to continue to learn and grow and keep their mind, body and spirit healthy.”
In Sumter, the median age for male residents is 67.5, while female residents have a median age of 68.5.
Seven of the top 10 MSAs are in Florida.
Punta Gorda is second with a median age of 59.5 followed by Homosassa Springs is third (56.7),
Sebring-Avon Park is fifth (54.1), Sebastian-Vero Beach is sixth (54.0), North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton is eighth (52.9) and Naples-Marco Island is 10th (51.3).
Nationwide, more than 52 million residents are 65 years or older, the survey found. They represent 16% of the country’s population.
Happy couples
A healthy marriage can contribute to overall physical and mental health, several studies have shown.
In 2020, the United States was home to 62.3 million married couples, according to data-tracking company Statista Research Department.
In Sumter, 62.2% of residents are married, making the county the most married in the nation. St. George, Utah, ranks second at 60%.
In January, The Villages Recreation and Parks celebrated couples who have been married 50 years or longer.
Among the 190 attendees was Frank and Ellen Traina, of the Village of Hawkins, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary this June.
Frank and Ellen met by accident.
Their uncles were best friends, and Frank and Ellen met during a family visit. A few years later, Ellen moved next door to Frank.
“She was stalking me,” Frank joked.
They went to see a movie on their first date and kept dating for three years.
On St. Patrick’s Day in 1972, Frank proposed, and in June they were married.
As for the secret to their longevity, Frank said it is having “mutual agreements.”
“We always figure things out,” he said. “Sometimes it is your way, sometimes it is mine. It is compromise with a capital C.”
The event is always a favorite, said Debbie Hurtt, recreation facilities manager at Savannah Center.
“It is an opportunity for us to have a beautiful party for couples celebrating their golden anniversary,” she said. “It is very heartfelt and poignant.”
Veterans stronghold
The Villages has attracted one of the largest populations of veterans of any community in the nation.
In Sumter, 15.6% of residents served their country in the armed forces, data shows. That ranks the county as the largest hub for veterans outside of communities that house a military base.
Among local veterans, 52.2% served during the Vietnam era — August 1964 to April 1975 — giving Sumter the highest concentration of Vietnam veterans in the nation.
To accommodate their needs, there are a large number of clubs and organizations dedicated to serving those who served the nation including: American Legion Post 347, Chapter 1036 of Vietnam Veterans of America, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8083, Disabled Veterans Chapter 150, Villages Honor Flight and Combat Veterans to Careers.
The number of veterans has led to American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake to become the largest in the world, with a general membership of 6,800 to end 2021.
That designation is a tremendous source of pride for all members, said Joan Suelter, Legion Commander.
Living near so many fellow veterans is a draw for many, Suelter said.
“When veterans get together, there is a common bond that brings us even closer,” she said. “It doesn’t matter during what era you served, or which branch we served in there’s a common brotherhood and sisterhood. We all stepped up and raised our right hand and swore to serve God and country.”
Suelter, who served in the U.S. Navy, during the Vietnam era said there is a newfound appreciation for Vietnam veterans.
“When I came home in ‘68, I didn’t understand why my mother didn’t want me to go out in public in my uniform,” she said. “But now we are starting to be recognized and we are able to stand tall and proud. We are here and we’re not hiding anymore. And I think you see with younger generations, those who are serving now, when they see a Vietnam veteran they will come over and thank them for their service.”
Daily Sun staff writer Michael Fortuna contributed to this report. Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
