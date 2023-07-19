Summer travel breaking records and not stopping

Sandy Heimel is one of millions of people who are contributing to record travel numbers this summer.
The Village of Glenbrook resident waited Tuesday for a Workman Transportation bus to take her from Lake Sumter Landing to Orlando International Airport — the first leg of her journey to Scotland to visit family.
Whether in the air or on the ground, the number of people traveling this summer is surpassing past years as the season hits a midway point.
Workman Transportation is shuttling about 7,000 people per month to and from Orlando International Airport this summer, compared to about 5,800 per month last summer.
“Our numbers are bigger than they’ve ever been,” owner Linda Workman said.
AAA’s Fourth of July weekend travel projections were higher than 2022 and even pre-pandemic numbers in 2019. While actual figures have not yet been released, about 50.7 million Americans were expected to hit the road or travel by air. In 2022, about 48.7 million people traveled and in 2019, about 49 million people traveled for the holiday.
“We’ve never projected travel numbers this high for Independence Day weekend,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement.
From June 30 to July 5, about 14.7 million passengers went through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints nationwide, according to TSA. In 2022, 13.2 million people came through TSA during that time.
Memorial Day weekend, which is the unofficial start of the summer season, also expected more travelers than last year with a projection of about 42.3 million Americans driving or traveling to their destination, according to AAA. In 2022, about 39.6 million people traveled.
About 11.6 million travelers went through TSA checkpoints nationwide during the Memorial Day holiday weekend from May 27 to May 31, according to the TSA. In 2022 at the same time, about 10.5 million people went through TSA.
Both Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport are seeing record volume.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Carolyn Fennell, spokesperson for Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.
About 1.1 million travelers were expected to travel through the airport for Memorial Day weekend and about 2 million were projected to travel through for the Fourth of July holiday. Both projections were significantly higher than travel numbers last year, according to GOAA. About 16% more travelers were expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend and Fourth of July weekend this year compared to last year.
Fennell also is seeing more travelers now because of families wanting to take last-minute trips before the start of the school year, she said.
Melanie Mannion traveled into Orlando from Milwaukee on Tuesday and took the Workman Transportation shuttle with her son and daughter to the Lake Sumter Landing station, where her mother was waiting for them. They were visiting her for the first time since she moved to The Villages.
When they all got off the shuttle, they hugged each other and were excited to spend time together, and they had fun activities planned.
“We are maybe going to go on the glass boats, we’ll do a lot of swimming, a lot of pool time (and) maybe a water park,” Mannion said.
At the same time, Mike Maromonte, of the Village of Duval, was waiting to get on a shuttle to MCO to fly to Pittsburgh. He has family there who he is excited to see.
Maromonte has gone on other trips this summer, including to Siesta Key and Washington, D.C.
“I’ve been moving around quite a lot,” he said.
Tampa International Airport has seen about 70,000 passengers per day this summer and about 90,000 passengers on the busiest days, according to a press release. Airlines have added extra routes this summer to meet with the increased demand.
So far this year as of June, the airport hosted about 5% more passengers coming to and from the airport compared to the same time period in 2019.
Heimel headed to the Orlando airport on Tuesday three hours before her flight in anticipation of long lines, but she said trips she has taken so far this summer have been smooth.
“We haven’t had a problem,” Heimel said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com
