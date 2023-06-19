Summer shows bringing faith and fun

When the Israeli Scouts Friendship Caravan began its medley of Israeli folk songs during a recent show at Temple Shalom of Central Florida in Oxford, a few congregants knew what to do.
Over the next few minutes, around a dozen congregants danced the hora, a Jewish folk dance, culminating in a circle dance with one of the Scouts.
The event was one of the first shows area houses of worship are planning this summer to entertain congregants and the community with a variety of music and even some comedy.
“The Israeli Scouts have been goodwill ambassadors and friends to the United States for 50 years,” said Dennis Roth, president of Temple Shalom. “We have hosted the Scouts several times through the years, and this was their first appearance here since the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Temple Shalom’s summer programming kicked off June 14 with the Scouts, a group made up of Israeli teenagers. Three Friendship Caravans travel the U.S. every summer presenting music in English, Hebrew and Yiddish.
The teens participate in several rounds of interviews, auditions and rehearsals before going on tour.
“The teens are chosen to be in the Caravan based on their maturity, fluency in English and their performing arts skills,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing coordinator for Temple Shalom. “The Israeli Scouts have long been fan favorites at Temple Shalom, and we are blessed to have them return.”
Temple Shalom plans to keep the entertainment going this summer with a two-show concert series spotlighting The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. The first, “Beautiful Summer Night Music,” is at 7 p.m.
July 2 at Temple Shalom. The second show, “Shalom Showstoppers,” is at 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 and features music from iconic stage musicals like “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Music Man.”
Proceeds from both concerts benefit Temple Shalom and The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra. Tickets are available at tscfl.org.
Meanwhile, Village of Faith Baptist Church will continue its tradition of presenting shows over the summer with two events at its Wildwood sanctuary. Husband-and-wife Christian music duo Jim and Melissa Brady will perform June 30, while comedian and motivational speaker Tim Lovelace takes the stage Aug. 25. Tickets are available for both shows at vofpeople.com.
“A concert or a simple hymn during a service can change the lives of congregants, inspire them to get closer to Jesus and encourage them to seek a church to call home,” said Kevin Pledger, worship pastor at Village of Faith Baptist and a songwriter himself. “At our church, we work hard to provide quality music as part of the overall church experience.”
Hope Lutheran Church will get in on the act by holding a “Christian Night of Comedy” with comedian Juanita Lolita at 7 p.m. June 29 at Everglades Recreation. The recreation center currently serves as the temporary home for Hope Lutheran’s South Villages campus.
Lolita is a familiar face in and around The Villages, performing several times at Lazy Mac’s Laughs Comedy Club at Lake Sumter Landing. Last year, she brought her act to North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, as well as to Hope Lutheran.
“Lolita performed at Hope Lutheran’s Central campus in May of last year and close to 400 people were in attendance for the show,” said Marina Ernst, communications director for Hope Lutheran. “We are blessed that she is returning to Hope Lutheran for her second appearance.”
The comedy show is free, and a love offering will be taken at the door to benefit the Hope for the Future Scholarship Program. Registration for the show is required and can be done by visiting hope4all.church by June 26.
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in The Villages will present a patriotic show, “Spirit of America: Triumph of the American Spirit,” at 2 and 7 p.m.
July 2. The show features the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Choir, guest performers from the Central Florida Lyric Opera and an appearance by The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.
“The show tells the story of the history of our great country and celebrates everything that defines us as Americans,” said Bill Doherty, director of music for St. Timothy Roman Catholic. “It will also include a special musical dedication to the men and women who have served and are serving in our country’s Armed Forces.”
Tickets for “Spirit of America” are $20 each and are available for purchase at the St. Timothy Roman Catholic Parish Office from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
The Villages Pops Chorus will take the stage at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake for “Summer Sunshine” at 3 and 6 p.m. July 24. The show features a mix of musical standards and pop favorites, as well as a guest appearance by harmonica player Phil Caltabellota.
Tickets are $15 and are available for purchase at thevillagespops.thundertix.com. A portion of the proceeds from the concerts will benefit local charities.
