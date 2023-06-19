Summer shows bringing faith and fun

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.