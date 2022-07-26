Summer shifts affect local charities’ needs

Organizations like food pantries expect to see demand for certain items jump each summer when kids are out of school and heat creates a greater need for hygiene products and help with transportation. This summer, local families face inflation as another hurdle. Consumer prices are up 9.1% compared to a year ago, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. “With inflation going the way it is, we are getting more and more clients,” said Carrol Neal, director of Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church. “We are serving people with a higher income than we normally would, because they can no longer afford things they could before.” Personal hygiene items such as soap and deodorant, cereal and dry foods, and monetary donations to fund transportation services are in high demand each summer at places like the Christian Food Pantry, Beyond the Walls Food Pantry, Wildwood Food Pantry, and Love in the Name of Christ of the Heart of Florida.
“When it’s hot out we can always use hygiene products,” Neal said. “But we also use more cereal than we do in winter because kids are home from school.”
Even more families than usual need help as inflation hits a 40-year high, and Neal said the pantry is struggling to keep certain foods on the shelves, such as fresh seasonal vegetables and canned vegetables.
Neal said having stocked shelves is essential in the pantry’s mission to ease the grocery burden on families’ budgets and make it possible for them to pay for utilities, gas and rent, all of which have gotten more expensive.
“Right now we are just going through everything so fast,” Neal said. “It’s hard to keep up with inventory.”
Beyond the Walls food pantry in Fruitland Park also is seeing donations going out to families just as quickly as they are coming in.
The pantry buys a truck shipment of food twice a month, but director Colleen Brooks said some weeks the fridge is empty well before the next restock.
Brooks said they buy the food at a reduced rate from Second Harvest, a food bank in Orlando that serves 500 local pantries with fresh produce as well as nonperishables like honey and canned soup.
In an average year, Beyond the Walls, a ministry of Heritage Community Church, helps around 725 families by providing nonperishable food and goods. Those in need call the pantry to make an appointment for pickup.
The pantry has gotten more calls than normal recently from families struggling to make ends meet.
“I think everyone is really feeling the pressure of prices,” Brooks said. “More people than usual have a lot of worries regarding food and groceries.”
Usually the pantry serves mostly families with children, but in the last few weeks there has been a shift in demographic.
“We’ve had an enormous amount of younger people coming in who can’t afford food because their bills are getting more expensive,” Brooks said. “We get about eight to 10 new walk-ins daily when we’re open.”
Brooks aid she loves helping people, and the number she can help depends on the amount of donations they get.
Don Huggins, coordinator of the Wildwood Food Pantry, said donations tend to slow in the summer when people leave for vacations.
Huggins, of the Village of Glenbrook, said the pantry is in dire need of donations.
“Because a lot of our regular donations come from people who are gone for the summer or on vacation, we don’t have much,” he said. “We only have the food we’ve had to purchase.”
Huggins said items like peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauce and other nonperishable foods are in high demand at the pantry, which served 900 families between June and July.
The increasing cost of gas also is affecting local nonprofits.
Love INC offers free transportation for people who need to attend medical appointments and job interviews.
Julia Coppock, associate executive director of Love INC, said the drivers are volunteers and they use monetary donations to buy gas, but the money isn’t going as far as it used to.
“Gas is just so expensive,” she said. “We were hoping prices would go down, and they haven’t really.”
The service is especially important in the summer, when walking outside or waiting at a bus stop can lead to heat stroke. People also want to avoid excessive sweating in any given circumstance, but especially before an important interview.
“A lot of people might also ride a bike or take the bus when they can,” Coppock said. “But you can get sweaty and dehydrated pretty quickly.”
Love INC uses gasoline vouchers, Coppock said, but they also depend on donations.
“We are grateful for everything,” she said. “Anything counts.”
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
