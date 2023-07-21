Summer’s heat wave still breaking records

Floridians are no strangers to summer heat, but this year is shaping up to be sweltering even by Sunshine State standards.
In The Villages, daily high temperatures are expected to hover between 90 and 94 degrees through Tuesday, with “real-feel” temperatures as high as 108, according to AccuWeather.
And temperatures likely will remain high through the rest of the summer.
“I expect the remainder of the summer months will see temperatures a few degrees above our normal monthly average of 91.6 degrees for July and 91.4 degrees for August,” said Dave Towle, senior forecaster at WVLG, The Villages radio station.
But this year, it isn’t just a Florida problem. Around the world, millions are struggling with the heat of an unrelenting season.
Phoenix set a record for U.S. cities Tuesday with its 19th straight day of temperatures 110 degrees or higher. It reached 117 degrees by 3 p.m.
Officials warned residents and tourists in Europe this week to stay indoors during the hottest hours of the day as the second heat wave in as many weeks hit while Greece, Spain and Switzerland battled wildfires.
The Acropolis in Greece, which sits on a hill with no shade, closed its doors to tourists last week when temperatures were set to surpass 104.
In Japan, a regional board of education urged more than 400 schools to cancel gym classes and outdoor activities.
And a remote town in China reported the country’s highest temperature ever — 126 degrees — on Sunday.
According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, both land and ocean are the hottest ever felt in June, and July is on pace to be even hotter.
Eleven of the first dozen days in July broke heat records, according to an unofficial and preliminary analysis by University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer. And sea surface temperatures are unprecedented as well, according to NOAA.
Scientists say climate change and a newly formed El Niño are to blame for sweltering temperatures around the globe.
But what does that mean going forward in the Sunshine State?
Florida’s Land and Sea
Parts of Central Florida, including Marion County, were under a heat advisory Thursday, with real-feel temperatures peaking between 105 and 110 degrees before rain.
Although today isn’t forecast to be as rainy, it will be just as hot. And temperatures are expected to feel hotter than 100 degrees over the next few days.
But Central Florida won’t be the only place in the state that’s sweating. It’s sizzling farther south, too.
The National Weather Service issued Miami-Dade County its first-ever excessive heat warning over the weekend when the heat index forecast was up to 110 degrees in Miami.
And a heat advisory for South Florida is heading into a 40-day stretch of heat index readings of at least 100 degrees, according to Brian McNoldy, a senior research assistant at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School.
The state also is dealing with a dose of dust from Africa’s Saharan desert that is turning up the heat.
National Weather Service meteorologist Luke Culver said the wave of dust started to push into the state late Thursday, and it “should stick around into the weekend and possibly even into early next week.”
He said it can hamper possible activity in the tropics, but it also exacerbates our ongoing heatwave.
And though the temperatures may sound like a good excuse to hit the beach for a relaxing, refreshing break — think again.
NOAA recorded water temperatures around 98 degrees on July 12 near the Everglades and 97 degrees on July 11 near the Florida Keys.
The average water temperature for Key West in July is 87.4, according to NOAA data. The city clocked in at 91.6 degrees Wednesday, and water near Tampa Bay was recorded at 93.4.
“Bona fide bathtub conditions that we rarely see,” McNoldy said.
Hurricane Season
The boiling waters could create some impacts on land as well — helping fire up tropical storms and hurricanes.
Despite El Niño — the global weather pattern emerging this summer that normally is linked to fewer Atlantic hurricanes — some forecasters still are calling for an active storm season. That prediction is largely because of the hot Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
In fact, the National Hurricane Center on Thursday was keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Don in the Atlantic Ocean; it’s been growing in strength, but officials said it is no threat to land. And a tropical wave with the chance to become the season’s next tropical depression or storm was identified.
The main development region of the Atlantic Ocean, so named because it is the birthplace of most tropical storms and hurricanes, has seen record-breaking high temperatures this summer.
Hot water acts like fuel for a storm, allowing it to strengthen and organize. And although a strong El Niño could whip up enough storm-shredding wind shear to block those future storms from coming near the Caribbean and east coast, it’s not foolproof protection.
“We know that patterns often have breaks, and when there’s a break in the pattern there’s inevitably going to be a storm that breaks through,” said Jeff Berardelli, chief meteorologist for WFLA in Tampa Bay. “If you get a storm that breaks through, you’re really going to be worried about rapid intensification.”
Although it is unlikely for a hurricane to severely impact The Villages, it still is important to be prepared.
Experts recommend having 1 gallon of water per person for three to seven days, a three-day supply of nonperishable food, flashlights and batteries, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, rain gear, medications and any important papers.
Staying Safe from the Heat
With temperatures so high, it’s important to make sure you know the signs of heat-related illness.
You might be experiencing a heat stroke if your body temperature reaches or surpasses 103 degrees. Other symptoms include nausea, headaches, thirst, and a fast and strong heart rate.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said heat stroke is a medical emergency and recommends that people with symptoms call 911.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, dizziness, vomiting, and cold, pale or clammy skin. The CDC said you should seek treatment if such symptoms worsen or last more an hour.
If you have plans to be outside during the hottest parts of the days — usually between noon and 3 p.m. — be sure to stay hydrated, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink fluids.
It’s also smart to limit your sun exposure by staying in the shade or using an umbrella. Wear sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat or cap.
Keep an eye on your furry friends, too.
Cats and dogs share similar signs of heat exhaustion, such as excessive panting, difficulty breathing, vomiting, stumbling and rapid heart rate, according to the American Animal Hospital Association.
Be sure to give your pets plenty of fresh, clean water, don’t over-exercise them, and provide a shady place where they can get out of the sun.
“Dogs and cats have few sweat glands and cannot cool off by sweating like humans, so they overheat more easily,” the hospital association said.
The Associated Press and Tribune News Service contributed material to this report.
