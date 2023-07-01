Summer fun continues at Camp Villages

Ollie Lodge made a name for himself in his 2023 Camp Villages debut.
By the time the 3-year-old walked into Camp Buckaroos: Dinosaur Fun on Tuesday, parading his dinosaur shoes, he was well-known by all the activity supervisors.
“Everybody knows Ollie,” said Terry Lodge, his grandmother.
Ollie was one of many children who used their imaginations to explore science and fantasy during the fourth week of Camp Villages. Whether they were interested in arts and crafts, playing pretend or learning something new, they, and their grandparents, got several chances to explore and learn at The Villages Recreation and Parks Department’s intergenerational program.
Young dinosaur experts transformed themselves into prehistoric beasts with Camp Buckaroos: Dinosaur Fun and racers zoomed through The Villages with their grandparents on a Mario Kart-themed adventure. Those interested in more educational opportunities attended Professor Sko’s Science Show to learn about air.
Camp Buckaroos: Dinosaur Fun
On Tuesday, grandparents and grandchildren gathered in the Hearth Room of Colony Cottage Recreation,
“We’re going to learn and become dinosaurs today,” said recreation supervisor Connor James.
Most of the children at Camp Buckaroos: Dinosaur Fun were returning campers, like James, 3, and Clare, 7, Williamson. The siblings come from Panama each year with their parents to visit their grandmother, Luz Sepia, and enjoy Camp Villages. Sepia, of the Village of Silver Lake, also had her daughter and son-in-law in tow, with the latter excited to share his childhood love of dinosaurs with James.
Clare, an entomology hobbyist and long-time Camp Villages’ bug camp participant, was there to support her little brother.
There were a few new faces, but many had already attended other camp events. Kids like James and Ollie were more invested in the story-time and educational portion of the event where they could learn and play as their favorite dinosaurs. Others like Amelia, 5, were content to sit back and practice their artistic skills.
“She’s very focused on her coloring,” said Ginny Piendak, Village of Palo Alto resident and Amelia’s grandmother. “I’m not allowed to help.”
The children’s transformation into little dinosaurs was complete when they practiced dinosaur moves, flapping their wings, running or stalking the room.
“It’s really worth it, because of this right here,” said Lodge, pointing to a beaming Ollie as he “played dinosaur” with his new camp friends. “It puts a smile on his face. The Villages always does such a good job putting stuff on for the little ones, and it gives people the opportunity to spend time with their grand-kids.”
Golf Cart Scavenger Hunt
Young Mario Kart fans got to test their skills in Thursday’s Golf Cart Scavenger Hunt.
Grandparents and grandchildren arrived early that morning at the Lake Miona Recreation Outdoor Pavilion for a Mario Kart-themed scavenger hunt through The Villages.
Kids picked a Mario Kart character to attach to their grandparents’ golf carts before jumping in to complete challenges at Fish Hawk, Allamanda, Hibiscus and Sterling Heights recreation centers. Much like the Mario Kart video games, each completed challenge was worth a gold coin.
Fish Hawk had a Toad-themed hidden word challenge, Allamanda had a putt-putt course set up on the Bocce ball court, Hibiscus had a Yoshi egg race and Sterling Heights had a Princess Peach cornhole toss. The first golf cart to zoom back had Yoshi on the front and Peggy and Jack Roberts of the Village of Duval, as well as their grandson, Jack Roberts, inside.
“Camp Villages is always so fun,” Peggy said. “And I think this is (Jack’s) seventh or eighth year doing it. This is the first time we’ve won, though.”
Jack and his grandfather said the scavenger hunt was one of their favorite Camp Villages events, and Jack plans to defend his winning title next year too.
Speedsters Ella and Joseph Robert Siano shared the third place spot with their grandparents, Bob and Bev Siano. This is not the first time the Village of Dunedin couple has driven their dual-themed Mario and Toad golf cart through the scavenger hunt. Ella, 11, has come to Camp Villages since she was four and was joined this year by her little brother.
Professor Sko Science Show
Brenda Skoczelas, aka Professor Sko, had Brianna Germann, 10, try and blow up a balloon inside a bottle. Although Germann blew air into it, the balloon wouldn’t inflate.
Skoczelas explained that, because air is already taking up space inside the bottle, the balloon can’t expand.
On Friday afternoon, kids 8-13 like Germann learned all about science and math during the Professor Sko Science Show at Colony Cottage Recreation.
Skoczelas’ shows are all about making science and math fun, she said.
During the interactive show, which was focused on air, participants did experiments like blowing a ball of paper into a jar, heating up a beaker to pull an egg inside of it, vacuum sealing things inside bags, and even taking a short dance break.
Throughout the show, kids, their parents and grandparents giggled and “oohed” and “ahhed.”
Last year the Germanns attended the Professor Sko Science Show and, afterwards tried out several of the experiments at home. They plan to do the same this year.
Brianna’s favorite experiment this year was watching the Sko 5000, an air cannon that blew smoke into the crowd.
She was very excited to get called for the show this time around.
“It was fun because last year I really wanted to do it,” said Brianna, of Middleburg, Florida. “I really liked it.”
Brianna’s grandpa, Tom Germann, enjoyed watching his granddaughter get to do an experience onstage.
“She does take dance and is used to being on stage,” said Germann, of the Village of Duval. “Seeing her light up and seeing the expression on her face is great.”
Senior writer Veronica Wernicke contributed to this article. Senior writer Taylor Strickland can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5334, or taylor.strickland@thevillagesmedia.com.
