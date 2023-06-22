Summer camps offer lots of fun and learning

While school is out for the summer, camps around the tri-county area are keeping the learning going.
Local students are making the most of their breaks at the Buffalo Adventures Summer Camp through The Villages Charter School, the City of Wildwood’s summer camp and others.
“This is one of the largest camp weeks we have had, with 254 students in grades K-5,” said Suzanne Rodriguez, the middle school Buffalo Adventures coordinator, after the first week.
The camp, which started June 5 and runs until July 28, is packed with events such as a visit from local favorite Scooter the DJ and a water day featuring sprinklers and water toys.
Buffalo Adventures also offers aftercare programs for parents of VCS students and camps during every school break, but the summer camp is the largest among them.
Rodriguez said certain activities always are a hit with the kids.
“The students always look forward to water days, which are scattered throughout the eight weeks of camp,” Rodriguez said. “We have a field trip planned for the end of June to the Orlando Science Center, and that is always an exciting time.”
Older VCS students can earn service hours by volunteering to help with the program.
“Summer camp is awesome,” Rodriguez said. “We have a lot of high school volunteers this week working on community service hours.”
In early July, representatives with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will visit the camp and bring the SWAT, K-9 and dive teams, as well as patrol officers to interact with students.
“(It’s an opportunity) to show the children that the deputies are just normal individuals — they can see them and see a different aspect than they may see on TV or what they’ve heard from other individuals,” said Beth Hunt, SCSO’s community outreach coordinator.
The deputies will showcase their vehicles and equipment and talk with the kids about their roles in the community.
Hunt enjoys seeing the interactions between the deputies and the children.
“I would say just the excitement on their face,” Hunt said. “The smiles and the positive influence that they have on them.”
The City of Wildwood also has a summer camp, coordinated by special events and programs supervisor Christian Liciaga.
Around 30 campers are attending each week of the nine-week camp that also kicked off June 5.
“Each week we have a field trip, a pool trip and a visit from Kona Ice, when all of the campers get free snow cones,” Liciaga said. “Some of the bigger trips we have planned this year include a trip to the Tampa Zoo, Fun Spot, and a trip to see the Tampa Bay Rays play at Tropicana Field.”
The camp takes place at Jackson Street Community Center for children ages 5 through 12.
“Mostly I just hope the kids can have a good time, enjoying the company of others and making new friends,” Liciaga said. “I believe it does a lot of good for these kids to get a break from the stresses of everyday life and be able to come hang out somewhere to just have fun.”
There isn’t much space left in the camp, he said.
“There may be one or two spots open in one of the weeks, but that would be all,” Liciaga said.
Visit wildwood-fl.gov for more information.
Other camps around the area include Lake-Sumter State College Kids’ College summer camp, which is at its Leesburg and South Lake campuses for students in first grade through ninth grade. Professors and teenage volunteers teach classes relating to academics, sports, performing arts and more.
For more information, go to lssc.edu/visitors-friends/youth-development.
The Camp Geneva day camp in Fruitland Park also is in full swing. With around 100 acres of nature at the camp, kids are participating in activities such as kayaking, zip lining, hiking and more.
“One of my passions is outdoor education,” said Deanna Squire, Camp Geneva summer day camp director. “I like to teach students to put away their electronics and get back to nature. I enjoy seeing the kids every year, and I enjoy teaching students in a non-structured facility.”
For more information, visit campgeneva.net.
Liciaga hopes at the end of the day, children just have fun.
“My favorite part of coordinating these camp programs is bringing laughter and joy to the children of our communities,” Liciaga said. “Especially to those who may not otherwise have very much.”
Staff writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
