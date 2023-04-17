Summer camps offer fun options for area children

Parents looking for ways to keep their children safe and busy over the summer have plenty of options to choose from in the area.
Full-time summer camps can be found in The Villages, Wildwood and Fruitland Park, offering activities such as dancing, art, woodworking, swimming, archery and much more.
“Your child will have a great time meeting new friends and trying new things,” said Amanda Salazar, director of parks and recreation for the City of Wildwood. “Our staff looks forward to summer camp every year, and they can’t wait to meet all the new kiddos.”
Registration opens today for the Buffalo Adventures summer camp held from June 5 to July 28 at The Villages Charter School. Although registration is open through May 5, the weekly camps fill up quickly. Parents of charter school students can register them at vcs.jumbula.com/#/camps.
The camp has 200 spaces available for VCS children in kindergarten through fifth grade, said Lana Hood, Buffalo Adventures director, and if it fills up parents can be put on a waitlist for no charge. The cost is $125 per week, with a discount for siblings.
“We offer lots of fun opportunities for them as opposed to them sitting at home,” said Lisa Attaway, the 4th & 5th grade building Buffalo Adventures coordinator. “And they’re with their friends.”
Each of the eight weeks has its own theme, such as Carnival Week and Splash and Dash Into Summer. Kids will be entertained by guests such as Scooter the DJ and get a visit from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office during America the Beautiful week in July.
“Camp parents, be certain to watch your emails for added events, entertainment and (parent involvement) opportunities,” Hood said.
The City of Wildwood’s summer camp runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays from June 5 to Aug. 4 for children ages 5 to 12.
“We will have our splash pad open so the kids will be able to use that on a weekly basis,” Salazar said. “We go on field trips once a week to various locations, such as roller rinks, indoor jump zones, amusement parks and movie theaters.”
The camp can accommodate 30 kids per week. The price per child is $90 and financial assistance is available. To enroll, call 352-461-0134 or email parksandrec@wildwood-fl.gov.
For more information, go to wildwood-fl.gov.
In Fruitland Park, the Warren Willis United Methodist Camp and Conference Center is a faith-based camp with day camp and weekly camp options that run from June 19 to July 29. For information, go to wwumccc.org/programs/summer-camp.
Camp Geneva in Fruitland Park is a day camp that focuses primarily on outdoor activities. Spots are available for 50 to 60 students ages 6 to 14 from May 31 to Aug. 9.
“They get to reconnect friendships and make new friendships,” said Deanna Squire, Camp Geneva summer day camp director. “They get to enjoy some activities they wouldn’t get to do normally.”
With around 100 acres of nature at the camp, kids can participate in activities such as kayaking, zip lining, hiking and more.
“One of my passions is outdoor education,” Squire said. “I like to teach students to put away their electronics and get back to nature. I enjoy seeing the kids every year, and I enjoy teaching students in a non-structured facility.”
For more information and registration, go to campgeneva.net.
Lake-Sumter State College will host its Kids’ College summer camp at its Leesburg and South Lake campuses for students in first grade through ninth grade. Professors and teenage volunteers will teach classes relating to academics, sports, performing arts and more.
Kids’ College will run on a weekly basis from June 5 to July 13 at the Leesburg Campus and June 12 to July 27 at the South Lake Campus, and parents can enroll now.
For more information, go to lssc.edu/visitors-friends/youth-development.
Sumter County School District is hosting its Horizons Summer Day Camp for the second year, and the camp already has filled up.
“Last year it was phenomenal,” district coordinator Shannon Woodard said. “With the success last year, we expected it to keep growing.”
Woodward said although the camp’s 65 spots are taken, they hope to expand next year.
“It helps parents who work and it gives the children something to do in the summer,” Woodard said. “It gives them the opportunities to go out with friends. It’s still educational, but fun.”
