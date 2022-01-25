Students get tools they need to thrive

Today

Showers early, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.