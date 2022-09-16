Students break ground on new Habitat houses

Construction Academies students at Lake County Schools are already moving dirt on this year’s projects. Academies with Leesburg High School and South Lake High School have broken ground on home builds with Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, and Eustis High School’s takes place today. Lacie Himes, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter development director, said the partnership with schools’ academies allows students to learn skills they will need for a future construction career and gives them the opportunity to help a family in need. “One of my favorite things about the program partnership is the service that the kids give,” Himes said. “The acts of service that they do in their week-to-week of school where they come out to participate with us on-site is a really great thing. It gives them a lot of experience in the construction field and a chance to meet and work with different people every time they come out to help.”
Himes said the kids of the construction academy also will learn valuable character building skills such as respect and how they should treat others in a busy, public working environment.
Fourteen students with the academy at Leesburg High School dug their shovels into the ground for the first time last month at the home site.
“When the kids think about construction and the idea of doing it, I want them to understand hands-on experience can’t be taught, but only learned through continuous repetition,” said Bryan Russ, instructor of the Leesburg Construction Academy. ”I can give them knowledge in the classroom about what it is, but it only makes a real sense when the students are actually on site doing it.”
It is the school’s fourth year doing the program, and students will create a home for a family who unexpectedly outgrew theirs. “With this particular family, overcrowding was an issue, and the house they were renting was in a little bit of disrepair,” said Veronica Troxell, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter program director. “Issues arose with both the air conditioning units and plumbing within the home, and since Mrs. Marsha recently took custody of her two grandchildren, it was something she wasn’t expecting.”
Troxwell said it was not a safe or stable environment for the family.
“That to us is definitely a large need for safe and affordable housing,” Troxwell said. “With this unexpected change for Mrs. Marsha, it probably was a big adjustment and concern for her.”
She said families in similar situations in need of a new home can go through a pre-application screening on the Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter’s website. The organization will assess applicants’ needs and ability to qualify for an affordable third-party mortgage.
Troxell said the organization looks at factors such as the family’s income, credit and their debt ratio, including the severity of their household needs when choosing a family for a new home.
“(The process) is not just picking a random family and giving them this opportunity,” Troxell said. “There’s a lot of work the family interested has to do behind the scenes prior to even being able to apply.”
The recipient also will invest sweat equity, or 100 hours of volunteer activity throughout building process. They can spend their hours volunteering at their own home or contributing their time to another home building site.
During the sweat equity phase of the program, homeowners will go through vast amounts of training and literacy courses to make sure they become the best homeowner possible.
“With this project, Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter is serving its primary purpose of building a safe, affordable home for a family of low income,” Troxell said. “It also gives us an opportunity to make a lot of community connections, such as the one we have now with the Leesburg High School.”
Monique Griffin-Gay, assistant principal of Leesburg High School, said the partnership allows them to take learning to the next level.
“It’s one thing to learn the nuts and bolts of construction in the classroom and through a textbook, but to actually put it practice and have that hands-on experience and a skill set during the school day is just a phenomenal opportunity that we couldn’t pass up.”
To learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, go to habitatls.org.
Faith Callens can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext.5304, or faith.callens@thevillagesmedia.com.
