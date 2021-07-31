Student work crews prepare For school year

Covered in paint chips, sweat and brush marks, the supervisors and students of this year’s summer work crew prepared school buildings for a new school year. Fifteen students and two supervisors have been taking on the tough task of painting the school facilities of the Sumter County School District. Typically, the crew is much larger, with 24 or 25 crew members plus two supervisors, according to Eric Suber, director of food services, risk management, and school support services departments for the district.
“We do verify that the students have a good grade-point average and that they do not have significant discipline problems before they are hired,” Suber said.
Suber also said much was to be done for the beatification of the eight school campuses.
“The majority of the projects revolves around painting and ensuring that the buildings and classrooms have a fresh look when we start school next year,” he said. “Some may help remove classroom furniture if we are replacing floors in those rooms.”
The summer work crew began in 2004, with hundreds of students participating over the years.
The crew works from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. , rain or shine, Monday-Thursday with a paid hour lunch and two 15-minute breaks.
The exterior paint job requires power washing before painting, while in the interior, a classroom might require a scraping with a paint chisel before the first coat.
Doors and their frames require painting, with projects at schools lasting from a few hours in a day to entire work weeks.
Of the 15 students, nine are girls and six are boys.
Wendell Womble and Marcellus Hart are supervisors for the summer work crew this year.
Hart is a math teacher at South Sumter Middle School, as well as a football and basketball coach. Womble is a paraprofessional, with experience as a substitute at multiple Wildwood schools.
Womble hopes students take away plenty from the crew.
“We hope they take away, hopefully, some level of business acumen, self-discipline, understanding work ethic, quality of their product, responsibility and team approaches,” Womble said.
Despite the lower numbers this year, the crew continued to persevere through the challenges, consistently completing assignments across the county, whether it is painting the media centers or going through 20 classrooms at certain locations in multiple buildings.
At Bushnell Elementary School, 16 classrooms were completed. Twelve at Wildwood Middle High School were finished.
“Despite the numbers, I’m very proud of the amount of the work these kids have accomplished,” Hart said.
The supervisors themselves have long drives from their homes in Ocala in nearby Marion County.
Waking up before 5 a.m to be on Interstate 75 to begin coordinating the crew, they make a round trip that can take two hours or more.
“It’s all for the kids,” Hart said.
Throughout all the long hours in the sun, the crew forms a bond throughout the course of the seven-week program.
Sometimes its as simple as spending time with crew members at lunch, said Camari Patterson, a senior at South Sumter High School who heard about the crew because her brother participated on it when he was in school.
Camari said she has learned patience during her time in this program and that “you can’t rush things.”
Alexis Adams, another senior at SSHS, depends on her crew for help as much as humor.
“I like working with my crew-y crew, they make me laugh,” Alexis said.
It’s not all laughs, though. At the end of the day, they have plenty to do, she said, and there was plenty to learn, including how to paint.
Alexis said she also learned “how to work with someone and get the job done quick.” She plans to attend Daytona State College on a softball scholarship after graduation.
Allison Gill is accustomed to hard work showing steers at the Sumter County Fair and weightlifting programs after school.
However, she found that she learned a lot from the process of working on the crew. Her favorite part is lunch with her crewmates, she said. Allison, an SSHS senior, also is a National Honor Society member and part of 4-H and FFA.
“It teaches you a lot about life skills,” Allison said.
Staff Writer Garrett Shiflet can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5367, or garrett.shiflet@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.