Strength in numbers

After being handed a diagnosis that's tough to swallow and discussing treatments with professionals, many wonder where to go next. Loved ones listen and offer help, but something still seems missing — someone who understands.
Locally, 85 support groups meet in recreation centers around The Villages, serving a population of about 140,000 Villagers.
It's an impressive number, said Dr. Dolores Cimini. Cimini, a licensed psychologist, is the director of the Center for Behavioral Health promotion and Applied Research at the University of Albany in the school of education.
"It sounds like the individuals in the community are very engaged in participating in support groups, which is a very good thing," she said. "Support is critical, especially as individuals are dealing with diseases, medical conditions and the loss of a partner, and as they get older and they see their friends and family members passing away and also dealing with medical conditions.”
The Villages also has a wide variety of support groups. There's ones for Parkinson's disease, cancers, depression, anxiety and others.
"To me, that's really, really powerful for people," said Cathy Salmons, a licensed clinical social worker and behavioral health therapist with The Villages Health.
While peer support groups are not a replacement for professional medical advice, they can help fill the gap between professional care and patients' need for emotional support.
"I would say the peer support group provides a role of its own that is different than the medical role and the therapy role," Salmons said, "and that is just to be able to sit down in a room with someone who has gone through it. And what that is is just enormous. I can't give you that, and your doctor can't give you that if we haven't gone through that.”
Cimini agrees that the sense of connection is important.
"Certainly support groups can help with regard to managing anxiety and depression and a sense of loss, but what they can also provide for individuals who participate in them is a sense of connection, linking people with others who understand the issues that they're dealing with," she said. "And so the connection, the sense of belonging in a group where there is a commonality and there is a interest in learning more about the particular issues, is very, very important."
Finding Fellowship, and Knowledge
Jeff Parker and his wife, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997, were on an MS cruise when they heard about The Villages. Attending a Multiple Sclerosis Village People (MVSP) meeting helped sell them on moving to the area.
Parker now serves as the support group's president.
"The people in the group have obviously become quite close, so there's a lot of discussions about different symptoms, different life events, what do you do about them, that kind of thing," said Parker, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle Preserve.
While the group won't start up again until September, MSVP holds multiple events, including monthly lunch outings and adaptive bowling sessions.
Group members also get together for fundraising events tied together by their Walk MS event, which is one of the regional walks the Mid Florida Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society conducts. In March, MSVP held its most successful walk yet, raising $85,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The group also has an educational component, inviting speakers to come and talk to members. It's a trait, like their charitable efforts, that they share with other groups, including the Diabetic Community Support Club.
"We advertise that we have two purposes," said Dick Bright, group president. "One is to educate and the other is to support."
Bright, of the Village of Calumet Grove, recruits noted doctors from the area to speak at their monthly meetings.
"Everybody that's diabetic, or everybody that's non-diabetic, has two or three problems. And one of them is their kidneys, or their eyes or their feet, or whatever," Bright said. "So one month I'll get a podiatrist, the next month I'll get an endocrinologist, the next month I'll get a dietician. So we keep moving that around so that everybody gets educated."
The web of support goes beyond the 85 groups that meet in recreation centers. For instance, Transition Life Consulting (TLC) Services provides a lot of different programing, including support groups not necessarily related to diseases.
For example, Dr. M. Terri Devine, a coach and group leader with TLC Services, began "Being Alone in the Pandemic," a Zoom support group for people living alone during the height of the pandemic, in October 2020. It was supposed to be 10 weeks long, but ended up lasting 13 months.
"They said that it was a place they could come once a week. They knew it would be there and they knew people would be there to ask them how they were," Devine said. "It was the sense that they weren't alone. I also think that some of the people in the group were surprised at the fact that we are more alike, all of us, than we are not.”
Even people who had different political ideas ended up understanding that not everyone thought the way they did, she said.
Her colleague, Elaine Stipetich, a licensed clinical social worker with TLC Services, has held support groups for depression, and facilitates Weigh to Go. The support group is focused on helping people lose weight, but it's far from a diet program.
"What we try to do with this weight loss group, since there are so many underlying issues, it's not about food and eating," said Stipetich, of the Village of Tamarind Grove. "It's about a person's thinking and underlying beliefs that make them turn to food for emotional problems and such.”
The group supports each other, not down the path of unplanned eating they were on before, but in coming up with new beliefs that will help them manage their behavior, she said.
But support isn't just for those experiencing a particular issue or condition — it's also for the people who are taking care of them.
Supporting the Support System
In 2013, Sandra Ricciardi founded the Day-Break Club of The Villages to provide respite care for caregivers. When Ricciardi lived in Connecticut, she cared for her mother and mother-in-law, and they had several adult daycare programs to choose from.
"When I moved here from Connecticut I realized that they had no service of this type," Ricciardi said. "So we, as a small group of concerned members, did a survey of about 1,000 Villagers, and over 95% of them responded that they needed some help with caregiving.”
The Day-Break Club is one of the volunteer-run groups in the area that offer caregivers a few hours off. While their loved ones enjoy hours of fun, activities, exercise and music, caregivers can take some time for themselves.
While the group isn't exclusively for dementia patients, Ricciardi estimates that 80% of the attendees have dementia.
Those groups offer two kinds of benefits, said Steve Waterhouse, chairperson of the board of the Alzheimer's Association of Central and North Florida.
"The first, and always the most obvious, is it gives the caregiver a break," said Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Hills. "If we work nurses the hours Alzheimer's caregivers work, the hospitals would get arrested. Dealing with Alzheimer's patients is a 24/7 challenge. They get up and walk and go out the door in the middle of the night. They get into stuff they shouldn't get into in the house. They forget to do things they should do. So the caregiver has got to be on top of all of that. Giving them even an hour or half a day once a week is just heaven for a lot of these people.”
Our Moment Cafe, another volunteer-run group, meets at two recreation centers, and provides programming for caregivers and their loved ones.
"Normally, when an individual has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's or dementia they become isolated because they may have problems with confusion and disorientation,” said Joan Bender, group president and a certified dementia practitioner.
The Villages supports relationships and there's so many wonderful things to do, she said, but there might not be for dementia patients and their caregivers.
"So we wanted them to have something they could go to together, just once a month for two hours, and have fun," said Bender, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
The Day-Break Club also offers a caregiver support group that meets at the same time caregivers' loved ones are in respite care.
"It's a great opportunity for them to share their stories and gain resources, and just have a chance to cry a little bit and get some empathy from people who understand what you're going through," said Ricciardi, of Village De La Vista.
A Growing Network
But the impact of Villages' support groups doesn't stop where The Villages' boundary lines end.
Based on the benefit and value support groups provide, the District Boards decided that a maximum of 10 non-Villages guests can attend resident lifestyle volunteer support group meetings, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of resident lifestyles, parks and public relations.
That change came into effect in 2009, she said.
The Multiple Sclerosis Village People is one of the groups with members from outside The Villages. That's important, because there aren't too many support groups in their area.
"So it's nice to be able to bring in people who are going to add to the group but aren't exactly Villagers per say," Parker said.
The bottom line is, no matter what someone is going through, or where they're going through it, there's a community out there for them.
"If you're struggling with an issue, you don't have to stay alone with it," Salmons said. "Reach out to us for therapy, reach out to your medical provider, but also reach out to your peers, because there's a lot of support there.”
