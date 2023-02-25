Strawberry season is in full swing

The party for one of Florida’s top fruit crops kicks off today at Brownwood Paddock Square, and we’re not talking about oranges. The Villages Strawberry Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday, is one of the state’s many festivals that celebrate Florida’s strawberry harvest. Although Florida is more famous for its oranges, it also is the country’s second-largest producer of strawberries, according to the Florida Strawberry Growers Association. In 2021, Florida produced about 250 million pounds of strawberries worth $399 million, the United States Department of Agriculture reported. Although this year’s harvest was affected by unusually cold temperatures, Florida has a special advantage when it comes to strawberries. Unlike California, the No. 1 producer of the fruit, Florida’s strawberry season is in the winter.
The Tampa Bay area in particular has a micro-climate that results in high-quality winter berry production, said Wael Elwakil, fruit and vegetable crop production extension agent with the UF/IFAS Extension in Hillsborough County.
The period is a sweet spot for Florida growers. During that time, Mexico and California can’t produce a lot of strawberries, so Florida fills the gap.
Popularity of Pick-Your-Own
The public’s love of the red berries also provides agritourism opportunities for local farms that offer u-pick experiences, like Back Road Berries in Oxford.
Strawberry season brings in a steady stream of locals and visitors, Back Road owner Mary Beth Locke said, especially since so many of the community’s seasonal residents are in town. Picking your own strawberries gives you fresher berries and a chance to enjoy the outdoors.
“A lot of the customers say it brings back fond memories of when they were a kid,” Locke said.
Sandy Jemison arrived at the farm early Feb. 8 and was one of the first to get a bucket when picking kicked off. She grew up in Maryland’s countryside, where fresh berries were plentiful.
“There’s a difference between what you buy (at a store) and what you have here,” said Jemison, of the Village of Pine Ridge. “These have flavor.”
Within two minutes of opening the fields, the approximately 3 acres were filled with people rooting out the bright red berries.
“Hard to believe the frost didn’t whack these out,” said Kevin Callaghan, a seasonal Del Webb Spruce Creek resident. “Strawberries are pretty tough. They can take a lot of cold.”
However, farmers faced an extra challenge this year.
The fall season typically is pretty warm, and strawberry bushes often start producing berries in November and December, Elwakil said. That’s the best price point for them in the market.
“But this year it’s been consistently cool, and we kind of got hit by a few weather events,” he said.
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole brought overcast and cool weather as well as rain, even in areas that weren’t directly hit. Then Florida was hit by freezes during Christmastime and early January.
Now that the weather is starting to get warmer, production is picking back up, Elwakil said.
Although Locke estimated Feb. 8 that Back Road Berries was behind where it was last year, she agrees.
“I mean we won’t catch up, and this year will not be near as good as last year was, but they are really starting to produce now,” she said. “So we should really get going here shortly.”
Showcasing Local Growers
Regardless of the harvest, the party already is in motion. The Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, probably the most famous in the state, begins Thursday and runs through March 12.
Then, of course, there’s today’s Strawberry Festival in The Villages, which features a lineup of various entertainers and games as well as market vendors, including The Villages Grown.
The Villages Grown began cultivating strawberries as something of an experiment, a way to give residents a special seasonal offering. This year is the organization’s first time at the festival, and in addition to bringing their own limited strawberry supply, they also are bringing strawberries and strawberry products from their artisan and farm partners.
The festival will help showcase why local farming is so critical, said Drew Craven, Villages Grown executive director.
Many berries are grown to be shipped across the country, and the emphasis is on durability rather than flavor. Villages Grown berries, however, aren’t grown to be shipped. Instead, they are grown with flavor, aroma and color in mind.
“I think the great part is it really aligns with what the vision of The Villages Grown is and what we want to be able to provide to the residents,” Craven said. “When individuals choose to come live in The Villages, they’re not just picking a home, they’re picking a lifestyle. And to have that label on there, The Villages label on there, there’s a sense of pride for the residents.”
For more information about today’s strawberry festival, visit thevillagesentertainment.com. To find out when Back Road Berries is open for picking, visit backroadberries.com.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
