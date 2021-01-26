Strawberry growers expect high yields

Right now, it’s too cold to pick strawberries at Back Road Berries in Oxford. But the bushes are abundant with small, green buds that will eventually ripen into the red, inverted triangle-shaped fruits that Floridians are familiar with. And with the cold providing enough chill hours that strawberry plants need for flower buds to open, strawberry growers expect an abundant harvest this season. “We’ve got (many) small green berries in bloom out there,” said Mary Beth Locke, owner of Back Road Berries. “But we need them to open up.” Strawberries are second only to oranges among Florida’s most important crops. Nationwide, only California produces more strawberries than Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Florida’s strawberry growers harvested about 226 million pounds of fresh strawberries in 2019, the most recent year USDA data was available.
This harvest comes from wholesale growers that export strawberries to states that can’t grow them this time of year, as well as small U-pick farms like Locke’s that sell their harvest of fresh fruits locally.
At Back Road Berries, the cold slowed production to the point that the farm has been closed for pick-your-own strawberries for weeks, Locke said. But the plants are loaded with blooms and small berries, which she thinks will open up and ripen soon.
“They’re out there in all stages,” she said.
She thinks she’ll be able to reopen any day now, but that will depend on how long it takes for the fruit to ripen.
Even though the cold slowed production, it is important in the berries’ development.
Like blueberries, strawberries need to have a certain amount of chill hours, or time in temperatures spent below 45 degrees, to generate blooms.
Beyond the high number of blooms, the cold also helps give the fruit a better flavor, Locke said.
Research from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS), which continues to research improvements to strawberry flavor through its breeding programs, suggests berries picked at a high degree of ripeness have better flavor.
That’s because the longer the fruit is on the plant, the longer the sugars in the fruit will develop, said Matt Smith, a sustainable agriculture and small farms agent with UF/IFAS.
More farmers are growing strawberries
Sunsational Farms in Umatilla is now in its second season growing the fruits. Kris Sutton estimated he and his partners have about 6,000 to 7,000 plants there.
The farm, which also includes orange groves, serves to meet regional demand for Florida’s two most prolific fruits.
“It’s just something we’ve always wanted to grow when the agritourism thing kicked off,” Sutton said. “I think it’s a fruit people like, and that’s why we did it.”
Locke, who also grows blueberries and blackberries in the spring, said she enjoys the strawberry season because it’s the time when she gets to see most of her customers from The Villages who are seasonal residents and aren’t here for the blueberry and blackberry seasons.
“It’s the perfect time for us to be picking something, because the seasonal people are all here,” she said.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.