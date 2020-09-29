Storms may harm animals, habitat

Storms can affect wildlife and their homes, even though they aren’t
urged to have a hurricane supply kit and a weather radio like humans do. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently introduced a new section of its website educating Floridians on how severe weather, like hurricanes, can affect wild habitats. For example, heavy flooding in an area may attract alligators, and strong winds and rains may disturb wetland habitats. This new online resource was designed to guide
the public to be aware of how storms may change wild animals’ habits and encourage them to keep a distance from wildlife.
Alligators and snakes
Conventional wisdom suggests that any standing body of water in Florida will attract alligators.
That’s true, even if it’s a flooded urban area well outside of a swamp.
Alligators may be observed more frequently when heavy rainfall, especially during hurricanes and tropical storms, causes areas to flood, according to FWC.
“If you are an alligator or a fish, you pretty much are protected because you can be underwater, plus you’re low in the ground,” said Jeff Straw, a park ambassador volunteer a the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.
Floridians are also more likely to encounter snakes in areas with higher water levels following heavy rainfall, according to FWC.
Anyone who encounters an alligator or a snake should keep them at a distance to avoid conflict, according to FWC.
Birds
Wildlife typically will keep sheltered during a storm and its aftermath and won’t be as actively seen in a natural area, said Tom Lamb, another park ambassador at Wiechens.
“Whether they’re still in the area, it makes you wonder, (but) you just don’t see as much activity,” he said.
Birds are among the most dominant animals at the Wiechens Preserve. This year, the bird activity hasn’t been as active, which Lamb, of the Village of Caroline, thinks may be from the heavy rains.
Species like the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, found in some natural spots in the tri-county, are vulnerable to hurricanes because they can negatively affect the longleaf pine forests they depend on for habitat, according to FWC. The woodpeckers live in cavities in the trees.
Wetlands
FWC noted several impacts that hurricanes have on aquatic ecosystems like wetlands, including wind damaging aquatic plants and higher water levels causing nutrient pollution that can turn clear water murky.
During Hurricane Irma in 2017, the Wiechens Preserve was closed for two months because of flooding. The floods adversely affected the preserve’s plant life, Straw said.
“Floods hurt plants that wildlife feed on ... and depend on to survive,” he said. “Floods also bring in lily pads, which cover up the entire surface of the water and allow no sun to go through to plants that need the sun.”
Imperiled species
Storm impacts may distress the endangered and threatened species that call Florida home.
Manatees, a federally protected threatened species that inhabit coasts in the summer months and warm water refuges like springs in the winter months, can become stranded or trapped during and after storms, according to FWC.
Anyone who finds a stranded, trapped, injured or dead manatee should call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922, as stranded manatees may need immediate medical attention. FWC strongly discourages people from attempting to move stranded manatees themselves.
Heavy rainstorms may also negatively impact burrowing owls, a state-listed threatened species. When their burrows are rained out, they may seek shelter in unusual places like the eaves of houses or on man-made structures, according to FWC.
The best thing for people to do if they find burrowing owls in areas outside their typical nests is to leave them alone, according to FWC.
Sea turtle species on Florida’s coasts, most of which are endangered, have a strategic nesting strategy as female sea turtles lay their eggs in different parts of a given beach. They bet that at least a few of the nests they lay will incubate successfully despite a storm, according to FWC.
Anyone who finds a washed-back, sick or injured sea turtle should contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline. FWC also discourages people from digging up sea turtle nests or collecting sea turtle eggs.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
